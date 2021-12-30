The Apple AirPods are a massive success in the market now. Users enjoy every last bit of the gadget for its superb music sound and wireless capabilities that bring a True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Since its original release in 2016, the device has gotten a popular hands-free experience, focusing on media and call functions for all needs.

Apple AirPods: Does its Bluetooth Connection Lack Performance?

What HiFi interviewed with Gary Geaves, Apple's Vice President of Acoustics, responsible for the conceptualization and design of the AirPods from when it started. Here, Geaves revealed some plans for future AirPods, including improving its current wireless setup.

The company decides to expand its use more and bring new features to the table.

However, during the interview, Geaves mentioned that Bluetooth is no longer the same as the company. The executive means that despite the many considerations of Apple for a custom sound signature and quality of the build, it cannot fully bring it for the people to experience.

The reason for that is the wireless features of Bluetooth lacks in bringing the quality over to the earphones.

Apple AirPods Need 'More Bandwidth' Says VP of Acoustics

Yes, Bluetooth is powerful enough to bring an adequate quality for the earphones, but for Geaves, it is not enough.

According to Mac Rumors, the VP of Acoustics said that its service or technology would require "more bandwidth" to better the output it brings to both earphones.

Apple AirPods and its Releases

There are five AirPods variants now, and not all are in-ear earphones from the company.

There are three over-the-ear earphones from the regular AirPods lineup, one is the in-ear or the AirPods Pro, and the last one is the over-the-ear headphones known as the AirPods Max.

The latest that Apple offers is the 2021 release of the Apple AirPods 3, otherwise known as the "Gen 3" wireless earphones. The latest one is the most advanced but still uses the same H1 chip that all older AirPods contain.

The AirPods are among the top accessories for iPhones, iPad, Mac, and even the Apple Watch. The device can integrate itself into the many devices available from the Apple family. It only shows the versatility and power the wearables already have, but it is not yet enough for Apple's team and aims to develop it more in the future.

Additional bandwidth may help improve the sound quality of the AirPods in future releases. Still, the public is not that keen on minor changes unless significant tweaks are done to the wearable.

