AirPods are often stolen, but this incident involves boxes of the device. The New York Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects connected to a robbery of boxes of AirPods in Brooklyn. The said robbery happened in September.

AirPods Stolen in Brooklyn, New York

According to News12, the authorities reported a 16-year-old male victim who had set up a meeting with an unknown male in Avenue O and West 8th Street on Sept. 15, so they could discuss a transaction.

The purchase items were 56 boxes of Apple AirPods that the 16-year-old male listed for sale on Facebook's marketplace.

As soon as the two met at the location, three more unidentified men approached the teen and displayed a firearm.

The police stated that the suspects removed the AirPods of the victim and demanded his cellphone as well. The suspects fled on foot.

Around $2,600 worth of AirPods were stolen. Luckily, there were no injuries reported. The robbery is still under investigation, and the police department has released the CCTV footage of the incident.

Reporter's iPhone Targeted by Pegasus

Right after the government of the United States banned NSO Group's Pegasus software and added it to the Entity List of the Commerce Department, the software was used against an American reporter.

According to CitizenLab, an iPhone belonging to Ben Hubbard, a reporter from The New York Times, was targeted by Pegasus for three years.

The target ended in June. The incident happened during the time when Hubbard was reporting on Saudi Arabia and writing a book about the country's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron was also the target of Pegasus, forcing him to change phones.

According to Apple Insider, four companies have been added to the Entity List: Israel's Candiru, Singapore's Computer Security Initiative Consultancy, Russia's Positive Technologies, and NSO Group. All four are listed for engaging in activities that threaten national security.

Gina M. Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce, said that the United States wants to use export controls to hold the four companies accountable for their actions.

The said companies had developed and used technologies that conducted malicious activities that threatened the security of American citizens, government officials, and organizations.

Both the NSO Group and Candiru were found guilty of developing and supplying spyware to several foreign governments. This led to them being added to the list, according to the Commerce Department.

The said governments used spyware to target activists, journalists, officials, and more.

Russia's Positive Technologies and Singapore's Computer Security Initiative Consultancy were found guilty of trafficking cyber tools that were used to get unauthorized access to information systems. The move threatened the privacy and security of the public and companies around the world.

When a company is added to the Entity List, it can no longer export its products. The Commerce Department stated that the action aims to improve the security of the citizens of the country.

The move is a part of the Biden administration's efforts to put the rights of the citizens at the center of the country's foreign policy.

