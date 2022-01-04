inbeta founder James Nash recently sat down with Tech Times to talk about his company's business and how the global workplace is changing as a whole.

In a recent interview, Nash talked about how several companies, specifically in the United Kingdom, have been anticipating a so-called "Great Resignation" because people might be wanting more flexibility in the way they work.

His own company even had a taste of this change, with one person turning down a job because there was an apparent lack of flexibility in the position itself. However, the inbeta founder also said that while this could apply to typical employees, it couldn't really work for board directors and top management.

In the interview, he remarked that those who hold managerial and executive positions within companies need to be visible and available to engage and collaborate in projects and even the mentorship aspect, something Nash believes would be tough to maintain in a digital-only, remote work setting.

Nash furthers by giving an example: Shopify, a company offering e-commerce solutions to both small and big-scale businesses. According to him, Shopify as a business is working largely in a remote way and seems to be thriving with their current situation.

How The Global Workplace Has Changed

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on the global economy, companies have been forced to adapt to accomplish two things: keeping their employees and customers safe and keeping their businesses running.

Remote work is one of the most effective ways to deal with the fallout of COVID-19. However, according to an article by Vox, some employers are still deliberating whether or not to continue letting employees work at home even after the pandemic has ended.

Those employers who aren't keen on letting their employees work remotely, they'll be met with a lot of resistance. According to BCG, a massive 89 percent of people they asked stated that they look to be allowed remote working sometimes or all the time.

This is already evident in some companies, even Big Tech. Apple is a perfect example, with its employees threatening to quit their jobs if the Cupertino giant denies their work-from-home requests.

As such, there is a growing sentiment that work-from-home (and by extension, flexible working arrangements) will continue far beyond the pandemic, which is where companies like inbeta will play a big role in the foreseeable future.

About inbeta

James Nash founded inbeta with the sole purpose of using proprietary technology, assessment, and methodology to make sure that the world's massive talent pool never goes to waste.

By looking at massive amounts of real-time data, the company aims to make hiring practices even more objective than before, making sure that bias and subjectivity never play a part in the hiring process and eliminating the unfairness that old hiring traditions intrinsically have.

Nash currently serves as CEO of the talent specialist startup.

