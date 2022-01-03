Tesla is now the top brand in Switzerland for electric vehicles as the Model 3 took over the top sales in electric cars in the European country in 2021. On the other hand, the Scandinavian country of Norway also features electric vehicles to be the top sold vehicles that grew as much as 65 percent in the country, taking over a massive chunk in its market.

Tesla Model 3 is the Top Selling EV in Switzerland

According to a Twitter user, Auto Swiss reported its year-end statistics of the most sold vehicle in the country. It is the Tesla Model 3 from the famous American company. The popularity of the electric sedan of the clean energy company is gaining recognition in other nations and not just in the U.S., with massive sales in other countries.

Here, Tesla CEO Elon Musk celebrates the top sales of the Model 3 with Switzerland.

🇨🇭Yay Switzerland!! 🇨🇭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2022

Musk is also an advocate of clean energy solutions and environmental preservation, and this is seen with his work on Tesla, being one of the proprietors of electric mobility.

Tesla also offers more clean energy solutions apart from electric vehicles, particularly with its home integration of alternative power sources.

EV Revolution: Norway Sales in 2021 Grows 65 Percent

The Road Federation of Norway boasts growth of electric vehicle sales in the country, which grew as much as 65 percent in 2021 alone. The numbers show the transition to electric vehicles within the country, and it is a significant help to its change into clean energy transportation.

Electric is the way to go, and Norway and Switzerland are in the spotlight now. Soon, the entire world would be changing into EVs, focusing on a better future for all.

Global Electric Vehicle Growth is Seen, Transitioning Now?

Norway is one of the top countries globally that sees the electric vehicle as its future, and its growth there is inevitable as people prioritize its sale over internal combustion engines. EVs are developing, and it is a fitting time to swap clean energy solutions for transportation, focusing on the environment for a less toxic future.

The world is experiencing a massive problem, and it is Global Warming brings Climate Change, and if people do not change their ways now, it will deteriorate soon in the future. However, despite the massive efforts in the transition to electric cars, it is only a small factor contributing to the environment's destruction.

Human actions brought the world down to its knees, and now future generations will suffer from it.

As much as the public is now thankful and enjoying electric solutions to replace most of the destructive contributors on the planet, people should be warier in their everyday actions. The world is way past prevention now, but it is only beginning its transition.

Norway and Switzerland are only two of the many nations needing to transition immediately, not just with Tesla or other electric vehicle brands.

