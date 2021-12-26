The famous Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, thinks that the world will take a long way before its transition to a fully electronic society and letting go of internal combustion engines in a tweet today. Here, the topic talked about the transition of the Scandinavian country, Norway, which is now at 95 percent on its transition to fully electric mobility.

Tesla: Elon Musk Thinks EVs Will Take a Long Time Before Transition

Elon Musk thinks that Norway's transition is a good progress for the world's electrification campaign.

However, the CEO thinks that it would take a long way for the world to adopt to this change and not to be as fast as the green country in its transition.

Musk has been known to have his opinions on the different takes on the world for many years now, looking at the market and its progress with his analysis. The Tesla CEO knows this market, and he is an expert in all things electric vehicle, especially as he is one of the proprietors in the switch to the electrification as it grew in the world.

Read Also: Tesla's Video Games to STOP Working While EV is in Motion: NHTSA

As goes Norway, so goes the world. That said, still a long way to go to replace the fleet of combustion vehicles on the road. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2021

Norway's 95 Percent Progress in Electrification

2022 will mark the last year that Norway will sell internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the country, and it is an example of a progressive country that is ready for its soon transition.

Currently, the Nordic people have adopted 95 percent of the population to be in the electric mode of transportation. It remains a world leader in the change to EVs, promoting clean energy and the future of society.

Will Tesla be the dominant brand in the market?

Tesla is currently one of the world leaders in terms of electrification and EVs that are popular now to the masses.

However, the real question now is that, will it be able to keep up and remain a world leader among the many brands that present its focus on clean energy vehicles?

Currently, Tesla is facing many challenges and rivalries from various manufacturers of vehicles. It includes Rivian, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Lordstown, Rimac, Volkswagen, and more. The presence of these companies only shows that the market is not in full control by Tesla, despite its popularity to the mass on a global scale.

Nevertheless, Tesla is a world leader in the different technology for electric vehicles and clean energy designs. It effectively brings the top features for a car, including that of the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving feature that assists the public with being safe on the road and going places without the need for human controls.

Soon, Tesla brings the fully electric transition to the world, achieving its goal of a clean future.

Related Article: Tesla's Holiday Feature Includes Turning Speakers into Megaphones

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.