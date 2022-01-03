SEO has not escaped the whirlwind that has marked the past year concerning digital marketing. As the audience's information demand grow over time, markets are catching up to become more competitive, making search engines adjust to these needs, but at the same time creating a challenge in return.

What Is the Latest Google Algorithm Update in 2021?

The Google Search algorithms, responsible for obtaining data from its search index and showing the best results for a search query, are updated thousands of times each year to guarantee the most relevant and reliable results to appear at the top of the list.

According to Google, in the past five years of commitment to frequent updates embedded onto the search engine, the number of irrelevant results appearing on search results pages has been reduced by over 40%. Moreover, Google's algorithm updates hope to improve user experience by helping them find what they're looking for instantly.

Every rollout of algorithm updates, Google reconsiders the search engine results (SERP) ranking of websites. They do it by taking note of the web page's expertise, trustworthiness, and authoritativeness. Although most of these updates are often overlooked, there are cases affecting SEO as a whole as frequent changes are implemented by Google.

Page Experience Update

The long-awaited Page Experience update rolled out earlier this year, as announced on Google's Twitter account.

The page experience update is now slowly rolling out (Top Stories will begin using this new signal by Thursday). It will be complete by the end of August 2021. More here: https://t.co/kDwhhOYklK — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) June 15, 2021

The page experience update considers several factors that contribute to creating an optimal browsing experience for users. Google evaluates each factor separately and calculates an overall 'page experience' score.

With this update, marketers can access Page Experience scores in a new report found in Google Search Console, an update both SEOs and marketers of all ranges had eagerly anticipated since it was first announced in November 2020.

Also Read: 5 Hidden Features Of Google Chrome | Tech Times

Link Spam Update

Earlier this year, Google announced the update in the Google Search Central Blog post under the subheading 'Improving our systems to fight link spam.'

"In our continued efforts to improve the quality of the search results, we're launching a new link spam-fighting change today - which we call the 'link spam update...," the Blog read.

Google recommended at the time that SEO professionals and marketers should follow best practices when it comes to inbound and outgoing links, creating excellent content, and improving the overall user experience.

Broad Core Update

As part of its core updates, Google makes changes to its ranking algorithm that affect many indexed web pages. The updates are designed to increase the relevance and quality of Google search results by reordering search rankings for indexed web pages.

According to SEO experts, this update may have increased the number of People Also Ask results, targeted Image Search results in some way, and inadvertently increased spam results.

In the past, Google insisted that there is no way to prepare or recover from algorithm updates -- beyond being 'consistently awesome.' As a result, creating a rift among SEO experts.

Google's public search liaison, Danny Sullivan, reiterated, "As a reminder, nothing in a core update is site-specific. Those who seek to perform well with search generally, including with core updates, should look to our guidance."

Moreover, In an October Search Central SEO office-hours hangout, Google spokesperson John Mueller suggested that content improvements are more likely to help you recover from algorithm updates than technical fixes.

Other Updates

The algorithm of Google in the United States could use passages from pages as a ranking factor. Google introduced this feature earlier this year.

Then, an update in April demonstrated Google's intention of rewarding product reviews that are comprehensive, detailed, and of higher quality.

Additionally, Google also rolled out Multitask Unified Model or MUM, described as 1,000 times more powerful than BERT with its use of artificial intelligence.

At the time of the original announcement, the MUM has trained across 75 different languages.

Google Search already uses MUM technology in practical ways, including processing and understanding vaccine information queries and helping users explore and discover topics.

Why Is SEO Getting More Complicated?

SEO community surveys suggest that this update was relatively mild. Internet Marketing Ninjas Jim Boykin stated, "Overall, this is just another update...there will always be winners and losers."

On another page, summarizing the new update means increasingly complicated nuances because search engines constantly change. It could be that Google changes how it looks at links or a major algorithm update or recognizes a new ranking factor.

SEO Tools

The key to understanding what you're seeing in your site's performance data is to stay up to date on new features and major Google SEO updates, shift SERP opportunities, and obtain the best SEO tools.

If you're wondering, what is SEO even?

Search Engine Optimization or SEO means a method of optimizing technical configuration, content relevance, and link popularity so search engines will find the site more easily, and it will rank higher.

Now, there are SEO Tools like TextOptimizer designed to guide articles into becoming better outputs, so upon publishing, search engines will be able to easily track them to their webpages.

With SEO services, you can be acknowledged by search engines, improving your SEO ranking for more page visibility and ultimately, to achieve your site goals.

Using SEO practices alone is just one aspect of creating better content, making the possibility of topping the search engine results page higher with optimization tools integrating your article with quality content.

Related Article: SEO 101: Text Optimization Rules, Practices, and Tools To Use for a Better Ranked Article in Search Engines | Tech Times

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Thea Felicity

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.