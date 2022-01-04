Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the appointment of Brett Summerer as Chief Financial Officer. Summerer assumes the role previously held by Brian Ward, who will continue to serve as an advisor during the transition period before departing Verano.

Summerer brings more than 21 years of diverse financial leadership experience to Verano's executive team. Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions of increasing responsibility across multiple information technology, manufacturing, and CPG companies. Summerer began his career in the IT sector at Modern Engineering, and after serving as Head of Information Technology, he ultimately rose to the CIO position, where he managed the firm's budget, vendor contracts, and operational integration for four acquisitions.

He then spent 10 years at General Motors in Financial Planning and Analysis, Controller, and CFO positions in the U.S. and Asian markets. After leaving GM, he served as the Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and Supply Chain Finance for Corning Incorporated, and subsequently gained pharmaceutical industry experience as the Head of Finance for their pharmaceutical business. Most recently, Summerer served as Vice President, Head of Supply Chain Finance and CFO of The Kraft Heinz Company's U.S. Operations, where he led all aspects of the CPG company's financial activities across its extensive national manufacturing footprint in its largest market.

"On behalf of Verano and our Board of Directors, I'd like to thank Brian for his significant contributions to Verano, and wish him all the best and much success in his future endeavors," said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"It has been an honor to work alongside so many talented colleagues building the foundation of Verano's bright future, and I look forward to lending my support to ensure a smooth transition," said Ward. "I'd like to thank George and the team and wish everyone at Verano much continued success moving forward."

"Following the conclusion of an expansive search, we're confident Brett's extensive leadership experience across multiple industries and markets, particularly in the CPG space, will be a valuable asset to our organization as we further grow and scale the Verano platform," Archos continued. "Building on the solid foundation Brian set, with Brett's leadership, we will continue to maintain sound financial principles while propelling our business forward."

"I am thrilled to join Verano and help lead the future growth of the organization," said Summerer. "The positive momentum the company and the industry are driving is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to combining my experience with the energy and capability of my talented team to elevate Verano to even greater heights in pursuit of our growth and strategic business objectives."

Summerer will report directly to Verano Founder and CEO George Archos and will be based in the Company's Chicago headquarters office. The Company will seek regulatory approval, as necessary, to effectuate Summerer's role and responsibilities in the various jurisdictions where Verano is, or will become, a licensed cannabis operator.

