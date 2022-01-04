Garmin wearables are a favorite among athletes because of their durability, amazing GPS, detailed metrics, and very long battery life. Garmin has made something different recently as the company expanded beyond the fitness niche.

The latest smartwatches, Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport, both offer something different.

Garmin Smartwatches Allow Calls

Venu 2 Plus is the latest version of the Venu 2, which Garmin launched in April 2021. What makes the Venu 2 Plus different is its built-in speaker and microphone, according to ZDNet.

This means that it has the capability to let your talk and make calls from the wrist, and it also has voice assistant support.

The smartwatch works with the assistant that you have on your phone. This means it can work over Bluetooth instead of being loaded straight onto the smartwatch.

Phil McLendon, the project lead for Venu 2 Plus, said that the company decided because the best assistant is the one that is already installed on the user's phone.

As for the size, the smartwatch has a 43mm case, which is smaller than the Venu 2. It has a shorter battery life, and it can last up to 9 days in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS and Music mode. It also has an always-on display feature and a colored touchscreen.

Vivomove Sport Smartwatch

The Vivomove Sport, on the other hand, is a new hybrid analog and is an entry-level smartwatch priced at $180. The Vivomove series is known for its style. It has a hidden touchscreen display located at the bottom of the screen.

The smartwatch has a silicone strap because it is created for casual users and not for athletes. It also opts for tethered GPS with your smartphone.

The smartwatch also tracks the user's blood oxygen levels, daily sleeping schedule, and exercises.

The smartwatch can give you a complete and detailed metric every single day. It also has the Body Battery feature, which can evaluate the user's abnormal heart rate alerts, recovery levels, and health tracking for its female users. It also can send a message with your location to emergency contacts.

According to Victoria Song of The Verge, both the Venu 2 Plus and the Vivomove Sport are solid smartwatches.

The Venu 2 Plus has an incredible style, and its readability is great. As for its battery life can last for 1 week straight even if the GPS is used for hours.

The calls are clear, and the voice assistant features work smoothly. The Venu 2 Plus also does not have any issues when it is paired up with Siri. The health features, such as Garmin Coach, are convenient through some interruptions.

Overall, both smartwatches are a great choice for those who want in-depth fitness tracking and those who want to connect their smartphone to their watch, according to CNET.

In fact, Garmin is named as one of the best fitness trackers of 2021.

The battery life is long enough to be used the whole day, and it does not require frequent charging, which also makes it suitable for travelers.

Aside from the Venu 2 Plus and the Vivomove Sport, Garmin also released Enduro Smartwatch in 2021 with solar charging.

