Ford is now boosting the production for its electric F-150 Lighting EVs. The company now plans to ramp up its production to 150,000 after their decision a month ago to triple the production of the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford Plans to Ramp Up F-150 Lightning EV Production

According to the story by ArsTechnica, without them driving the F-150 Lightning EVs just yet, they feel confident in noting that this year's Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most important new vehicles of the year. Besides, it is the first battery-electric variant of the automaker's best-selling machine.

Even before the first trucks reached customers later this year, it seems that Ford had a hit on its own hands. With that, in response to about 200,000 reservations on its current books, the company decided to increase the annual production of the F-150 Lightning.

Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to Hit 150,000 Lightnings a Year

Ford is nearly doubling its original production plan at its own Rouge Electric Vehicle Center located in Dearborn, Michigan in order to churn out 150,000 Lightnings every year to meet the demand.

The stripped-out F-150 Lightning Pro was designed for the commercial market with a starting price of $39,974 for the version that comes with the standard battery pack and 230 miles of range. Another option is for the extended-range Lightning Pro at $49,974 for a 300-mile vehicle.

Better-Equipped Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Price

Ford's better-equipped F-150 Lightning XLT is another entry trim for certain non-commercial customers and will start at $52,974 before any particular tax credits or incentives. To add, Ford notes that three-quarters of the reservations actually came from people that were new to the brand.

Due to the high demand, the company will be emailing reservation holders based upon when they got the reservations while asking them to log in to their Ford.com account in order to actualize the reservation and turn it into an order.

Read Also: Tesla is the Top Brand for Switzerland's Car Sales in 2021, Norway Sales 65 Percent Electric; EV Revolution?

What to Do If You Didn't Receive an Invitation

As per Ford, those that do not receive invitations for the 2022 model year will be given the opportunity to order a future model year vehicle. With that, the Lightning currently seems like it is not the only electric Ford that has to find favor with the public.

Just a month ago, Ford announced that they would be tripling the annual production of another unit, the Mustang Mach-E crossover, to reach 200,000 units by the year 2023. Aside from this, the global production of the battery-electric Transit van is set to help give Ford the annual capacity to produce a whopping 600,000 BEVs every year.

With the demand for electric vehicles increasing by the year, Ford is trying to compete by ramping up its F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E EVs.

Related Artifcle: Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX EV Debuts As Highly Efficient, Long-Range Luxury Car; Better than Tesla?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.