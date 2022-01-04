The second day of CES 2022 is well underway, teasing new insights into the company's future. This year invites a slew of well-intended life-bettering applications via LG Nova, including smart home products, VR technology, and even AI-focused applications.

LG Nova is LG's North American Innovation Center, wherein the company, alongside a myriad of partners, are "improving quality of life" and "fueling innovation."

Speaker Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, Senior VP under LG Nova, discussed how this arm of the company is improving upon technology and the world. Dr. Rhee highlighted innovation as the company's backbone, working with an aptly named "Nova Universe" of varied startups, investors, and large corporations to revolutionize tech practices.

LG Nova's Mission for the Future Challenge is this very commitment made manifest with 50 startup partnerships to create businesses and pursue an advanced lifestyle for all.

One such partner is MayaMD, an artificial intelligence-based health assistant. LG intends to promote better health practices with cutting-edge technology via Maya, which will highlight users' personal healthcare needs with an easy-to-use yet still sophisticated platform set across all devices.

Innovation is at the core of LG Nova's 2022 standards, as witnessed in their collaboration with XRHealth. This virtual reality-focused telehealth device is an FDA-approved VR and AR service built on the backbone of LG promotional efforts. These compact goggles would be utilized both at home and in care facilities for several healthcare purposes, whether mental, physical, or more.

Metaverse applications are likewise on the LG Nova's radar, citing "fun" uses with the technology. iQ3 is working with LG to devise product training programs, while I3M is a hyper-realistic travel experience.

LG is literally paving the way for energized mobility and a cleaner planet with various partners, such as SparkCharge and Driivz. Both companies are situated in EV power delivery, with Driivz acting as a global provider in software for EV charging and energy management. LG Nova will help to integrate Driivz charging stations into smart buildings.

Universal smart key tech combined with the LG ThinQ platform will help to broaden the scope of LG assets in homes. Assisting Nova in this endeavor is A.kin, an AI program that will be integrated into LG smart home products, and Chefling, a smart kitchen design that will assist in shopping and even cooking for customers.

As the name implies, Life's Good, thus 2022 and beyond should be, as well, so says LG Nova with its forward-focused technological efforts, building businesses and collaborating with brands for a brighter future today.

