(Photo : Ryan Epps)

At CES 2022, Cristiano Amon dexplores the four main approaches to Qualcomm's Snapdragon roadmap.



These four technological concepts include 5G wireless performance, automotive performance enhancements, metaverse XR goggles, and next-gen Arm PC CPUs. Qualcomm aims to bring Snapdragon Arm tech to Windows PCs across many collaborations, including Lenovo, Microsoft, Asus, and more. Nearly 200 enterprises, such as T-Mobile, Verizon, Cisco, and more, are either testing or deploying Windows on Snapdragon devices.



Qualcomm is likewise advancing its chipset production into areas of the metaverse with a custom AR Snapdragon chip. Microsoft is collaborating with the tech company to develop a glasses spec running on integrated software via both partners. These lightweight AR and VR goggles will utilize both Microsoft's Mesh and Snapdragon Spaces to broaden the metaverse concept.



In terms of 5G wireless connectivity, Qualcomm vies to bring wireless fiber to a global scale through a long-term focus. Qualcomm sees 5G and mmWave as "a universal last mile technology." The company is also collaborating with AT&T for, as the latter's CEO Jeff McElfresh relates, 5G wireless fiber "connecting homes and businessess" via "direct broadband acceess."

Qualcomm also seeks to reinvent automotive concepts with a Snapdragon digital chassis, which will be both multi-tier and multi-generational, as well as open and upgradable. The company is collaborating with both Volvo and Honda to redefine 21st-century driving.



Volvo and Qualcomm intend to integrate the Snapdragon technology into their SUV, releasing later this year. Qualcomm is bringing Snapdragon to vehicles via an AI cockpit platform with Honda. These fabrications with Honda will also be made available later this year.



Qualcomm is also bringing interesting technological prospects into everyday driving with in-cabin capabilities, such as e-mirrors for blindspot reduction, a ceiling display, and much more to improve upon safety for the automotive form.

