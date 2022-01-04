In addition to showcasing a new dual fisheye lens, which will assist in better VR capture capabilities, Canon also brought out its newest AMLOS product at CES 2022.



At the forefront of Canon's 2022 vision is collaboration, which sparked its TogetherNext theme. Through the lens of collaborative efforts and diversified connections, Canon aims to bring the world together in brilliant ways.



The company's AMLOS product, a medium-sized camera mounted on a desk, is a driving factor for their 2022 aims. AMLOS itself literally stands for "Actuate My Line Of Sight," which will enable users to collaborate, record and meet in hyper realistic virtual meetings.

Actor and producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt sees the ingenuity and appeal in the company's endeavor. Collaborating through his company HitRecord, Gordon-Levitt will conduct an all virtual Hybrid Writer's Room, wherein he and several other individuals will attempt to bring alive an animated short film production.



Canon relays how AMLOS "is looking to help redefine how we see, engage and interact." The product will have a Microsoft Teams integration, as well, which will broaden seamless software connectivity.



With simple gestures, as easy as a hand wave, consumers will be able to preform tasks, like ending calls and customizing the view of the meeting. The camera will also feature digitally-enhanced photographing, so those in a meeting can share various images with swift simplicity.



Gordon-Levitt's HitRecord production in association with Canon will be released in the weeks following CES.



Canon also highlights its Kokomo software, which will make VR calls ultra interactive. The software uses Canon's imaging software technology and camera lines to create life-like experiences over a mere screen.



There is no definitive release window for the Kokomo software, but Canon plans on announcing a date soon.

