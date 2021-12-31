Canon's DSLRs will get a new flagship as the company confirmed that it will now develop mirrorless cameras. DSLR (digital single-lens reflex camera) has been the most preferred professional photographers and videographers model for the past few years.



They are using DLSRs since it allows them to capture more light compared to mirrorless cameras. But, with the new features integrated by Nikon and other giant cam creators, it seems like mirrorless models are now more advanced compared to their counterparts.

"The market needs are acceleratingly shifting to mirrorless cameras. In line with this, we are steadily shifting people," said Canon CEO Fujio Mitarai, as reported by News Heads.

Canon DSLR Will No Longer Move Forward?

According to CNET's latest report, the last DSLR model of Canon would be its EOS-1D X Mark III. Mitarai explained that they are now shifting to mirrorless development and production since the beginner and the intermediate SLR camera demand are now stronger than DLSR demand.

Also Read: Canon 2021 Price Hike: 5D Mark IV, PowerShot SX620, RF Mount Lenses Face More Than $200 Cost Increase

However, Canon clarified that they would still sell DLSRs as they continue to focus in the mirrorless camera market. The company's CEO further stated that they want RF mount camera model to be their next flagship camera device.

As of the moment, mirrorless cameras are now becoming the future of the creative industry. Many non-DLSR models now offer lens flexibility and better image quality than smartphones and digital single-lens reflex ones.

In size, mirrorless cams are also more portable than DLSRs, which are bulkier in design.

DLSR Vs. Mirrorless Camera

When it comes to differences, mirrorless models are more newbie-friendly compared to DSLRs.

This is because digital single-lens reflex models rely on a mirror that is positioned 45 degrees. As light enters the lens, it bounces at the mirror and into the optical viewfinder.

Meanwhile, the counterpart of DSLR doesn't rely on mirrors to capture light. Instead, the light would go straight through the sensor and into the viewfinder.

Since this is the case, DSLR has more options when it comes to customized images and videos. But, many people now prefer to capture photos without tweaking too many settings, such as aperture, ISO, shutter speed, and other features.

In other news, some hidden cameras are used in hotels to spy on guests. Meanwhile, Canon AI was recently used in Chinese offices to require employees to smile before entering rooms.

For more news updates about cameras and other similar gadgets, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Canon USA Slapped With $5 Million Lawsuit For Disabling Scanner, Faxing Function Over Ink Complaint

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.