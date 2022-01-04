TikTok's Repost button is now being tested for a select number of users, which some Twitter users, who have been using the Retweet button, may find it a familiar feature.

However, unlike the Retweet button, which is widely available for all the users of Twitter, the new Repost option of TikTok is only showing up to some users of the platform, as per the report by The Verge.

TikTok Repost Button Test

It comes as it turns out that TikTok is still testing the new feature that appears to eventually be introduced to everyone else on the Chinese video-sharing app.

The Verge noted in the same report that as early as Dec. 19, there have been sightings of the new button on TikTok.

In fact, social media consultant, Matt Navarra, has previously tweeted a screenshot of the new Repost function from the app, noting that "TikTok is testing a 'Repost' button."

In the said screenshot, the Repost button carries an identical icon to the Retweet button of Twitter. However, it is inside a circle filled with yellow shade.

On top of that, according to the report by We Are Social Media, some TikTokers are now reporting that they are seeing two new buttons on their apps, such as the "Repost" and "Send to" options.

The news story further noted that these users are already utilizing the newfound feature on TikTok to help them increase the reach of their videos on China-based platforms.

Meanwhile, according to the report of TechCrunch, some TikTokers are getting a different version of the Repost tool-a Recommend button.

Repost and Misinformation

We Are Social Media added in the same report that the new sharing features on TikTok are similar to Twitter's Retweet and WhatsApp's forward option, which were previously removed by the two other social media giants back in 2020.

However, it was only temporarily and during the time of the United States elections as the said sharing functionalities were found to be helping spread misinformation.

TikTok Repost: How it Works

The new sharing tool of TikTok is currently found by some users from videos on their For You page on the app.

As such, the social media platform is only letting its select users reshare the videos that the algorithm has recommended to them.

The new feature now only requires its users to tap the Repost button to share a video with their followers. It is unlike previous options like the duet and stitch, which still ask TikTokers to create another video.

