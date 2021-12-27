As we welcome 2022, we are yet to face another series of New Year's resolutions for the upcoming year. In TikTok, this new trend is just beginning for several content creators who want a realistic approach on their lists.

To begin, here are some of the New Year's resolution ideas that you can copy right away from some TikTok influencers.

Best Ideas For TikTok New Year's Resolution 2022

According to PlayStock Magazine, some TikTokers shared their New Year's resolution list for 2022. Here's what they recommend for people who have a hard time setting their goals after Christmas.

Joey Kidney's List

According to Joey Kidney, a TikTok content creator known for this "The Happy Times" podcast, people should start focusing on building these resolutions for the New Year.

Your resolutions shouldn't be things that depress you. They should be things that get you excited to wake up and jump out of bed.

Stop making resolutions for stuff that you hate doing.

If you struggle with self-love, stop looking outwards at people who don't even love you.

At the moment, his video has over 78,000 likes and 35,000 shares.

Becca Stephenson's List

Another prominent figure on TikTok, @thereal_becca created a clip about her version of the New Year's resolution for 2022. The standup comedian thinks that the following list will help people achieve their goals this time.

Stop going after people who are "your type".

Eat more tater tots.

Turn off your social media time limits. You're just ignoring them.

Read more(Twitter counts).

Be meaner(to people that deserve it).

Send an email without stressing for 45 minutes over the subject line.

Don't drink so much coffee that you wonder if you're having a panic attack.

Stop using "haha" as punctuation on text.

Try to make sure there are no more than 2 cups in your bedroom at a time.

Actually, eat all the yogurt you buy.

Have more secrets and tell them to just a few people.

Take out one exclamation point per email.

Iona's List

@thisisiona joined the TikTok trend of sharing New Year's resolution ideas that focus on self-care. She said that all the stuff that she mentioned here will help people who are dealing with mental health issues.

Iona wrote in her post that numbers 3 and 10 have entirely changed her life. Take a look at her list.

Listen to your body and honor your hunger & cravings.

Find ways to move your body that bring you joy.

Try to always treat yourself with empathy and compassion, even when you're feeling self-destructive.

Prioritize your rest.

Unfollow everyone on social media who makes you feel bad about yourself.

Look at yourself in the mirror and then try to say something nice to yourself every day.

Allow yourself to feel all of your feelings, no matter how difficult it is.

Set boundaries and prioritize your mental & physical wellbeing as much as possible.

Try to do something you enjoy every day.

Let go of the idea of being perfect and let yourself be human instead.

Matthias Barker's List

Matthias or @matthiasjbarker, is a popular TikTok content creator who works as a psychotherapist in Spokane, Washington. Earlier in December, he shared a motivational list for people who seek their possible New Year's resolutions.

The One Touch rule: put things back where they're supposed to be.

Text people back right away.

Fix one stupid thing a week.

Meanwhile, The Verge reported eight (8) TikTok accounts that you can follow before 2021 ends. Elsewhere, Tech Times reported the platform's official partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) for TikTok Kitchens.

You can also check the most trending TikTok songs for 2021.

