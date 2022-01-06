Arlo's Smart Home Security systems are among the top-rated in the industry, and the famous security cameras company takes another award for the fourth consecutive year in CES 2022. The popular CES Innovation Award recognizes the many inventions that focus on bringing a lot to the public, bordering on safety and peace of mind.

The new product that got the CES Innovation Award is Arlo's latest security camera that focuses on an all-in-one device, a first-of-its-kind multi-sensor capable of eight different sensing functions. Compared to single-sensing solutions, it has a standout feature and a security hub with an integrated keypad.

The system effortlessly works with Arlo security camera devices, the Arlo App, and Arlo Secure service plan to provide home and small business owners with the ultimate security and monitoring setup.

Arlo's DIY solution is a beast of a machine, especially as it brings security without all the hassle and hardships of setting up a camera that can do more aside from recording footage.

The device can recognize motion, door and window openings and tilt, water leaks, light/temperature changes, and T3 and T4 smoke/CO alarm patterns. The multi-sensor provides maximum flexibility and simple installation.

Its size is only 1.1 inches wide and provides a discreet multi-sensor. It sets the bar for versatility in a compact design and can be placed anywhere without hardwiring.

Arlo: Safety at Its Finest, Smart Home Security for All

"The system's standout all-in-one multi-sensor simplifies life for consumers with its versatility, ensuring they can enlist one intelligent sensor to tackle a variety of use cases." said Tim Johnston, SVP of Product at Arlo.

"Additionally, the system seamlessly works with existing Arlo security camera devices in a user's household to layer on important information for complete, whole-home peace of mind - a benefit not available with competitive offerings." he added.

The hub is also the first-of-its-kind to feature NFC technology so users can quickly arm/disarm the system with a tap of their mobile device.

Arlo's hub features an easily manageable system with anti-jamming properties that add an extra layer of protection to secure the home and avoid threats that know their way around technology.

Arlo: Feel Complacent Even When Not at Home