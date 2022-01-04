CES 2022: Sengled Smart Bulbs Can Measure Sleep Quality, Body Temperature, and Average Heart Rate

Sengled unveiled its never-before-seen light bulbs which could not only light your home, but also offer health-monitoring features.

During the CES 2022, the smart light bulb expert toured the viewers to some features that this product can do.

Sengled Smart Light Bulb

Over the past few years, we encountered smartwatches and rings having advanced tracking features that were not present in their traditional counterparts. The same idea goes for Sengled's health-monitoring bulb which looks ordinary at first glance.

This smart home product is designed to monitor an individual's health including checking the health of the vital signs, as well as the heart rate, body temperature, and sleep quality with the help of the company's AI, Gizmodo reported.

Moreover, it changes the colors of the lights as a signal for an update to the user or to the other individuals.

Sengled Bulbs Can Detect Human Behavior

Another report from Digital Trends pointed out that people could pair many smart bulbs to identify human behavior through a virtual map. According to Sengled, smart bulbs can give alerts if a person experiences a sudden fall inside a room. This would also signal an automatic call for an emergency.

Furthermore, the health-focused light bulb contains radar sensors that are useful in detecting even the slightest changes in signals coming from the heart and lungs of a person.

To make it more suitable for healthcare, Sengled gathers data from these sensors and relays the health information to the user through AI algorithms.

There's no need to worry anymore about the connectivity since it enables WiFi and Bluetooth connection. To add, there's a Color-Rendering Index (CRI) of 90-plus for this smart home equipment. This means that it could generate different colors that you want to appear.

On top of that, it is also compatible with several voice assistants and platforms, such as Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Samsung's SmartThings, and Google Assistant.

Sengled Light Bulb Release Date

At the time of writing, Digital Trends wrote that the Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light is still in the development phase. The company has not yet mentioned any details about its pricing and the accuracy of its health-tracking capabilities.

The only information that we know so far is its launch date which is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

