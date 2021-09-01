Philips Hue Light Spotify Beat Sync-in Anew --Will it Be Available This Year?

Philips Hue recently incorporated a special "Sync" feature with Spotify. The popular line of smart LED lights introduced many features in its software as well as the addition of brighter light bulbs and gradient lamps.

Philips Hue Integrate Spotify in its Smart Light

According to Digital Trends' Patrick Hearn, Philips Hue decided to collaborate with the Swedish music-streaming app Spotify to achieve the "first-ever deep lighting and music experience" for all of its users.

If you have a Spotify account, you can start using the feature by linking it to the Philips Hue to witness the sync-in beat.

Philips Hue relies on the usage of an improved lighting script that maneuvers the behavior of the light. The movement of the smart light depends on the beat of the song.

The said feature will roll out in October.

Philips Hue App Welcomes Sync and More Features

Apparently, Philips Hue has a lot of features to introduce beside the most recent Spotify feature. Through the latest Sync, you can now tweak the lights' color and brightness depending on your preference.

Those who have access to Philips Hue App 4 can now enjoy the soft launch of the program in the meantime.

Philips Hue also delivers the brighter bulbs in the line-up. It now boasts the White Filament E14 candle bulb together with the 100-watt smart bulbs. It also plans to release the Infuse ceiling lights for those who want to prefer clear lighting for their ceiling.

Moreover, Philips Hue Play introduces the gradient light tube designed for TV lighting. As of now, the gradient light tube will be available next year, starting on Jan. 18, with a starting price of $180.

The price depends on the product's size.

Meanwhile, the Filament candle bulb sits at $30. For those who prefer a two-pack option, you can buy it for $50.

From another report posted by AppleInsider on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Philips Hue updated its Hue Play Sync Box for the gamers who love quick gaming experiences. It features 120Hz support at 1080p and 1440p for the next-gen consoles.

It is expected to be launched in the upcoming fall.

Alternative Smart Light Bulbs Similar to Philips Hue

If you are a Philips Hue fan and you want to try different brands that offer the same service, you check the best smart light bulbs that you can buy today. The list includes Sony LED light bulb speakers, Misfit Bolt, and more smart light devices.

In line with the newly-introduced beat sync-in with the music streaming service, you can also integrate Spotify in your Ps5DualSense.

Whether you are a conventional or typical Philips Hue user, the above-mentioned features and updates will allow you to explore more about smart lights.

Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, will continue to bring the best technology right in front of your door. More variations of smart bulbs are expected to arrive in 2022.

