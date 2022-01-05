CES 2022: Samsung Brings ZamStar Smart Guitar System with LED-lit Fretboard

Samsung is not just all about OLED TVs and monitors for the CES 2022 event. This time, the South Korean electronics giant is tackling the field of acoustics through its ZamStar smart guitar system.

This package contains ZamString electric guitar with a LED-lit fretboard which will help you learn to play the instrument easily. This will guide you to the exact locations where you should place your fingers.

CES 2022: Samsung Smart Guitar

Ahead of the prestigious tech exhibition, Samsung said that it would launch an all-integrated smart guitar and its platform for all musicians including professionals and beginners.

Channel News reported that the concept for this smart guitar is not exactly a fresh idea for the tech giant since other companies have already accompanied tech on their smart guitars.

According to a designer who helped in the creation of this product, the team is now working to share easier access to musical instruments with other people.

"The key problem is that it takes too long to practice music skills and becomes easier to lose interest while playing alone. The smart guitar ZamString and online jamming platform ZamStar can solve this problem," the ZamStar narrator said in a video.

The app which is used along with the Samsung ZamString electric guitar could allow a user to edit and record his/her performance. They could also share their licks with other ZamStar owners globally.

For musicians, this platform freely lets them access multiple collaborative jamming functions. As such, they could play back up to four musical instruments. You can also simultaneously integrate your vocals with them.

CES 2022: LED Fretboard

From another article written by Guitar World, what Samsung announced ahead of CES 2022 was not a new concept anymore. The LED-lit guitar fretboard has been featured in 2017 by Edge Tech Labs in a Fret Zealot (formerly Fret Zeppelin) accessory.

This would help the beginners to look for the appropriate position of their hands while learning how to play the instrument.

In 2021, another guitar featured a LED fingerboard thanks to Chris Letchford of Scale the Summit. He played the band's single called "Jackhammer Ballet."

Other CES 2022 Products to Check

Tech Times reported on Jan. 2 that Samsung released its new M8 smart monitor for smart home streaming. At that time, the tech titan said that its newly-released model of the Samsung 4K comes better with extra features.

Besides that, the company also wanted to bring its Odyssey Neo Geo8 gaming monitor which boasts a 240 Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing.

Recently, the CES 2022 showcase introduced Oral B's Smart toothbrush. Unlike the ordinary hygiene tool that we use every day, this product can be linked to an iPhone so you can be guided in real-time regarding your dental health practice.

