Samsung's new M8 smart monitor gives its users more control features for smart home devices and streaming apps for gaming, which is set to unveil during the CES 2022 event.

CES 2022 and Samsung

According to the news story of Engadget, Samsung's CES 2022 is offering two high-end monitors, namely the M8 and the G8. However, it is to note that these two are serving two different markets.

Samsung New M8 Smart Monitor

It turns out that Samsung's 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 gets even smarter than its predecessors with its additional features.

As per the report by The Verge, the new M8 smart monitor from the South Korean tech giant still carries the usual features that any current smart TV readily sports, such as streaming multiple streaming apps. However, it also works as a monitor for a PC or a laptop.

But on top of that, the smart monitor M8 is expanding its features, which will be giving its users more control at home, along with a new level game streaming experience.

What's more, The Verge noted that the latest smart monitor of Samsung also comes with a moveable webcam, which its older siblings failed to bring along.

It is to note that the raging COVID-19 pandemic is still forcing working folks to stay at the confines of their homes to prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus. Thus, having a webcam has become essential nowadays with the endless video meetings.

The webcam that Samsung's 11.4mm-thick smart monitor is both moveable and magnetic, wherein its users could pull it away when it is not needed. And when they are in a video meeting or a call they could easily attach it to the M8.

Not to mention that the SlimFit camera also comes with support for some of the video chat apps out there like the Google Duo.

As mentioned earlier, the latest M8 monitor gives its users more control with the introduction of the SmartThings hub, which controls tons of supported smart devices.

Aside from that, the M8 also attempts to uplift its gaming experience with its new game streaming service as well, which comes with gamepad support.

Samsung New G8 Gaming Monitor

The Samsung CES 2022 lineup is also offering a new gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G8, which flaunts a buttery smooth experience of 240 Hz refresh rate.

The gaming monitor also offers a 4K resolution for its 32 inches display, as per the report by ArsTechnica.

