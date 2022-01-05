Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian thinks that with the rising popularity of crypto, play-to-earn will soon be the only games occupying people's interest in the next five years.

Play-to-earn to Take Over the Gaming Industry?

In the next five years, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian predicted that players and even hardcore gamers would join the play-to-earn cryptocurrency bandwagon--it might be the only game they would ever play.

In a recent episode of the podcast 'Where it Happens,' Ohanian said, "90% of people will not play a game unless they are being properly valued for that time."

He also argued that in five years, more people would start to value time and thus, will encourage them to gravitate towards things that will pay them for their time.

The Reddit co-founder also added that "Instead of being harvested for advertisements, you will be playing some on-chain equivalent game that will be just as fun, but you'll earn value and you will be the harvester."

Besides his play-to-earn crypto prediction, Ohanian also shared his two cents on DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization.

According to him, most people will participate in a DAO in five years.

For a bit of information, DAO refers to a bunch of online contacts who join forces to achieve a shared purpose. In the case of the ConstitutionDAO, people banded together to purchase original US Constitution copies.

Now, because Ohanian is convinced that user experience triumphs over everything, DAO will be a 'pretty commonplace.' It may not be for every individual, but it will be for most people sharing a common goal.

Ohanian concluded that because of these new internet concepts, everyone will no longer care about their real lives and will only invest their time to improve their online identities.

Also Read: NFT Play-to-Earn Game 'Axie Infinity Sales Rise to $2 Billion-Why is it Booming? | Tech Times

What are Play-to-earn Games?

But what are play-to-earn games anyways?

In 2021, cryptocurrency-powered video games, such as Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, have grown worldwide recognition. These virtual worlds accept crypto as in-game currency. Overall, these are known as play-to-earn games.

Besides earning, play-to-earn games also let gamers gain control of their own gaming experiences with utilities that allow them to build, own and monetize facets of their games.

Why Play-to-earn Will be an Unstoppable Force in the Future

Analysts, mostly crypto industry experts, expect to see more popular gaming franchises becoming adopted in 2022 and more players crowding over time to play-to-earn games around the world.

Now, as per CoinMarketCap, among play-to-earn tokens, Decentraland's MANA cryptocurrency gained the highest market value up to date--attracting more users to their world.

More than that, play-to-earn provides a ground-floor entry for entrepreneurs, independent developers, and investors to grow their reach and expertise-which will benefit even startups. Meaning, a win for most people, not just gamers.

With the consistent progress of recent expectations towards advancing play-to-earn games, more players, people and spectators will approach the new trend. Only this time, no other industry can compete.

Related Article: Play-to-Earn Games December 2021: Updates for 'Splinterlands,' 'SIPHER,' and More | Tech Times

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Thea Felicity

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.