"Axie Infinity's" sales have ballooned to a whopping $2 billion, making it the top NFT play-to-earn game today.

Its new all-time sales prove that Axie Infinity is not only the top in its category, but it has also trampled other NFT collections, like CryptoPunks, which still lags in the second spot with a $1.29B volume price, as per data firm, DappRadar's, latest data.

That said, the NFT game developed by Sky Mavis, a Vietnam-based team of developers, remains second to none in the current ranking of NFT collections in terms of its all-time sales.

Thus, the feat that "Axie Infinity" continues to hold makes it the most valuable NFT collection as of now.

NFT Play-to-Earn Game 'Axie Infinity' Sales

The data from DappRadar further showed that the total all-time sales of the top play-to-earn NFT game have already reached a record-breaking $2.05 billion.

The impressive figure is thanks to more than 615,000 traders that have either sold or bought an "Axie Infinity" NFT, totaling 4,887,645 transactions.

It means that a single transaction inside the NFT game is to the tune of $420, at least on average.

Top NFT Collection Sales in September 2021

The recent data also showed the other top NFT collection sales as of September 2021, which includes two popular collections, namely Bored Ape Yacht Club and NBA Top Shot.

As mentioned earlier, CryptoPunks grabbed the second spot with 18,302 transactions in total from 4,919 traders.

Meanwhile, in the third spot is Art Blocks, with $680 million all-time sales from more than 107,000 transactions.

NBA Top Shot and Bored Ape Yacht Club sit in the last two spots with $680 million and $479 million sales, respectively.

It is worth adding that the NBA NFT has achieved the most transactions on the list, with 8.7 million in total from 442,000 traders.

'Axie Infinity's' Boom

As per VentureBeat, Axie Infinity, even during its early days, was able to take a foothold from the emerging NFT market in the Philippines.

The play-to-earn model attracted tons of Filipinos from rural areas as it gave them an additional hope in life to triple the minimum wage salaries that they were taking home after hours of work.

The popularity of the NFT game coincidentally came as the COVID-19 pandemic has purged some employees from their jobs due to the effect of the restrictions. Thus, those who are unemployed found a new means to earn some money.

It also helped that the Sky Mavis was able to build their foundation in Southeast Asia, where some folks out there considered the NFT game as their additional or even a primary source of income.

With that, "Axie Infinity" has already garnered an average of 1.5 million active players globally.

