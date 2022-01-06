Spotify will now be allowing in-app ads to show whenever they are mentioned. The new Spotify ads will appear in both original and exclusive podcasts..

Spotify Revealed CTA Card Ads

According to the story by Engadget, in 2020, Spotify actually revealed that the company was testing a particular ad setup that would help make promo codes and special URLs during podcast ads a thing of the past.

The in-app ads will start showing as the company notes its call-to-action CTA cards. As per Spotify, they will start showing up on the Spotify original and exclusive shows whenever a particular corresponding ad or offer is mentioned within a certain episode.

CTA to Show on Spotify App when Ads Play During Podcast

The brand new CTA cards will start showing up in the Spotify app when the ad will play during a podcast on the player interface, the show, and episodes pages. Should people leave any places to do something else, like streaming music, the ad will show when users return to the podcast in the three locations mentioned.

Spotify sees this as a way for them to relieve users from having to remember a promo code or special URL. The company argues that users will be able to interact with ads or brands that users are interested in when they have the time to do so.

Difference Between Hearing Ads and Seeing Them

The downside, however, is that users will see ads in the app whenever they are listening to certain podcasts despite being paid subscribers. Spotify doesn't see the matter as a potential issue since paid users still hear ads on podcasts when listening to shows through the app.

After all, the ads keep podcasts afloat and have also turned the medium into a lucrative tool for businesses to promote goods and services. Some, however, might still argue that seeing an ad in the app and listening to one throughout a show are very different.

Spotify Streaming Ad Insertion

Engadget notes that brands will most probably be willing to jump on board quite quickly. However, the company noted that clickable ads have been able to generate twice as many site visits during the app's early adaptation phase compared to the "traditional" ad reads for companies like Athletic Greens, Ulta Beauty, and Squarespace.

The CTA cards will be powered by Spotify's own Streaming Ad Insertion, a powerful analytics platform built for podcast ads that automatically slot in certain pre-recorded promotional reads in ideal spots for every single listener.

This is how the app will know when to begin showing a particular card for the ad when users hear it during a show. Spotify is also promoting "interactive" podcast ads. The publication notes that there is no doubt that brands will be excited to get more visibility and a clickable way to reach audiences.

