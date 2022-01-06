TikTok is now aiming to expand where the public can view their creators. With that, the company is partnering with Atmosphere in order to bring short-form videos to the background of different commercial locations like gyms, restaurants, or even airports.

TikTok Partners with Atmosphere

According to the story by PCMag, TikTok just recently partnered with Atmosphere in order to bring short-form videos to the background of the public's gym session, restaurant meals, or even their airport visits.

The Atmosphere startup works by streaming news and entertainment to certain commercial locations, including airports, restaurants, doctors' waiting rooms, and even some other venues.

Atmosphere Adds TikTok to Current List of Channels

The content streamed by Atmosphere is sourced from a host of free and ad-supported networks, including Red Bull TV, World Poker Tour, YouTube, The Bob Ross Channel, and now its newest addition, TikTok as seen on Atmosphere's channels.

With Atmosphere's addition of TikTok, the app's content will be making its out-of-home video service debut. The company's head of global business development, new screens, gave a statement regarding the addition of TikTok.

First Time Social Media Brand Works with Atmosphere

An article by TechCrunch points out that Atmosphere is actually used to fill channels with content coming from a number of different sources. Also, the new partnership with TikTok will be the first time it creates a channel dedicated solely to one social media brand.

The whole channel creation process still requires a team of humans to sift directly through TikTok content, select videos that they think will perform well as a form of ambient entertainment, followed by gaining direct permission from the clip's creator to be able to use their content.

Agreement to Run Channel Ads

Atmosphere will then strip the audio, either overlay it with another optional sound, or leave it silent since many customers use the service on mood anyway while adding captions.

Both TikTok and Atmosphere have agreed to run channel ads which means that the creators, as of the moment, will not get paid for sharing their own content but instead receive attribution in order to help them grow their audience.

TikTok Videos Organized by Hashtags

For those interested, users can check out what the upcoming TikTok channel could look like in a demo shown on Atmosphere's site. The stream shows certain TikTok videos organized by hashtag, just like #lifeisrandom and #coolrunning, which is displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Atmosphere has also added its own music and set the videos against animated backgrounds. The creators' username will still remain visible in every video, albeit probably still hard to read from far away.

