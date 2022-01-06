The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is coming to the market, and it would officially debut from the famous German automobile manufacturer as one of the revamp of its classic van. There have been a lot of speculations on the VW Bus to be remade for modern times. Now, it is an electric vehicle that stays close to its roots as it is mainly associated with "nature lovers."

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz Launch Date: When is it Coming?

Herbert Diess, the current CEO of Volkswagen, released a tweet about a sketch of the ID.Buzz electric vehicle and teasing the car's launch date. It is unknown if this launch date would be in a face-to-face or on-site setup or still look into an online event to avoid transmitting the virus.

The launch date is on March 9, 2022, and Diess invites everyone to witness the event of the popular bus.

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz remains a concept vehicle until now, especially as the company kept it under secrecy, only revealing several details from the company.

One of its features to come is the integration of Argo AI for self-driving capabilities.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz: What to Expect?

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is an electric vehicle that can indeed seat a family or a large group, with its inclination being road trips and other lifestyle activities. It will come in different neo-retro colors, featuring elements from its classic make to the modern vehicle.

It will still follow a van set up that would have two doors at the front, with a sliding door on both sides for the passengers of the electric vehicle.

Volkswagen's Electric Mobility

Volkswagen is known for its focus on the "ID" lineup under the NEO project that it launched several years ago to bring the company's first electric vehicle releases. The venture is a massive jump from the company's focus earlier, especially as it faced several issues and disputes about the emissions fraud it kept from the public.

However, that is not yet the end for Volkswagen's venture into clean energy as the company already aims to release the so-called Project Trinity for this year or in the coming ones. No one knows as this project has a tight wrap over it, with no releases from the company yet.

VW already pledged to discontinue its internal combustion engine production in 2035, with the company stopping it in the years to come.

The German car manufacturer is all about change now, and the shift in clean energy is something that it focuses on and prioritizes. The ID.Buzz may be a revamp of the classic, but it will focus on sustainable energy sources and avoid the traditional emission cars bring to the environment.

Undoubtedly, the hippies and tree huggers of the 60s would be proud.

