The Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric camper van had been officially confirmed by the German automaker for production and is coming soon for purchase, among its lineup of EVs. The electric camper has been a massive prototype for the company initially revealed in its website and car shows but was not sure of its actual production for public purchase or use.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz: Confirmed by the German Automaker for Production

Volkswagen has released in a press release that it is pushing for electrification in the plants and factories that would focus on the future of the German car brand. One of the campaign's highlights is the confirmation of the long-awaited prototype for the Volkswagen Microbus, the electrified ID.Buzz that is already known to the public.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is only a prototype in the past releases of the German automaker. It did not confirm that the vehicle would be released to the public. However, this new development says a lot for the project, especially as the company wants to launch its electric fleet in the coming future, alongside the Project NEO and Trinity it has.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz: Electric Camper Van's Release Date?

Different reports have focused on the new microbus from Volkswagen and discussed its newfound power with electricity as its heart. It would also bring other Caddy variants to the lineup, but not all are slated for an electrified release.

The many talks regarding the VW ID. Buzz has an underlying question of its release date, with its production being confirmed for 2025.

That being said, the expected release date of the bus would be later in the middle of this decade.

Volkswagen and its Electrification Ventures

Volkswagen is known for its massive switch to electricity now, despite its few EVs in its lineup, including compact hatchbacks and mini-SUVs that debuted with the ID.3 and ID.4 vehicles. None of its regular lineup, including the VW Golf, VW Tiguan, VW Jetta, VW Beetle, and other variants, have been announced for its change to an electric motor.

However, one vehicle is coming to an electric future and debuting with clean energy machinery. That is the company's future camper vans that would focus on the famous Volkswagen Kombi. The "bus" has been canceled initially and replaced with the Caddy series but is now to make a comeback as an electric vehicle, embracing its heritage as a pop culture car.

The German automaker is also known for its stakes in EV charging stations for these cars, with Electrify America focusing on a massive expansion covering many states. The development of its fleet and electrification focus is an enormous step toward going clean, especially after Volkswagen's past.

The iconic camper van is coming soon, bringing a new clean energy soul popular in the early sixties.

