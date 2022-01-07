(Photo : La Toile des Médias)

After the organic farming wave in the food world that changed the status quo and resulted in the emergence of many specialized networks in the field, it is now the turn of the habitat: BioHomeTech disrupts this market and, like the Organic Food sector, paves the way of networks dedicated to sustainable housing that enables people better living, by protecting families and their children from pollution and drastically reducing their environmental impact. BioHomeTech has demonstrated the relevance of its Green & Organic model at home by creating a network of experts in organic and connected swimming pools since 2016 with BioPoolTech, the first successful part of its strategy.

Strengthened by this success, the French startup is moving now to phase 2 and will participate again at the CES in Las Vegas for the launch of BioHomeTech: a network of bio home experts, with several major innovations that will be unveiled at the CES show, including new AI-connected Organic services for the home, garden, and pool!

The BioHomeTech ecosystem for a Smart and Ecological habitat

Already recognized for its eco-friendly outdoor filtration equipment for swimming pools, BioHomeTech, committed to privacy from the design stage, now extends its scope to the Really Green Smart Home and offers several intelligent AI-driven Bio services to bring environmental performance into the home and garden:

1. AI Pool Alarm: The Artificial Intelligence Virtual Lifeguard saves precious lives.

2. Green & Smart Home: Alert of indoor pollution in order to eliminate it and optimize home heating and electricity! The ecological ally to sanitize the house and reduce heating and electricity consumption by 30%.

3. Organic & Smart Garden: The garden becomes organic, water and electricity efficient and is finally free of chemicals.

4. AI Home & Garden Alarm: This version of our AI Alarm protects the garden and the home with unmatched efficiency and security. Its onboard AI ensures that no image leaves your home!

5. Organic Smart Filtration: Organic filtration for ecological swimming pools and natural water

6. Organic Smart Pool: The modern use of natural materials, the smart and connected organic pool, the luxury of Japanese design in submerged wood.

In addition to being considered environmentally virtuous, the BioHomeTech and BioPoolTech products are completely based on Privacy by Design from their conception, and each service respects users' privacy. This ecosystem of connected services for the home, swimming pool, and garden is the culmination of several years of R&D. They provide perfect comfort to manage your facilities easily and make the most of your relaxation area in total serenity and safety. This unique offer has been designed with the private individual and the professional to adapt to all situations while offering exemplary environmental performance.

Discover the BioHomeTech universe at booth 52859, from January 5th to 8th, at CES Las Vegas 2022!

