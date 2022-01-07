Vuzix and TeamViewer unveiled their new AR platform called TeamViewer Frontline at the CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show). This new augmented reality technology is just one of the AR innovations revealed during the popular tech event.

"Digitalize and streamline processes for frontline employees in desk-free workspaces with AR-guided solutions - seamlessly integrated with wearables and mobile devices - increasing productivity, efficiency, and quality along the entire value chain," said TeamViewer via its official website.

If you want to try the new AR platform, you can visit this link to request a demo. Thanks to the partnership of Vuzix, a leading AR tech firm, and TeamViewer, companies will now have a platform that can help their employees connect more efficiently.

Vuzix, TeamViewer Unveil a New AR Platform

According to CES Exhibitor Media Center, the new TeamViewer Frontline can enhance a company's productivity.

Also Read: CES 22: BaaSid's Blockchain-Based Techs and Services for Various Fields! NFT Gaming, Bank Verification Systems, and More

Aside from this, this augmented reality platform can also be used to improve the safety of employees working at logistics, manufacturing plants, supply chains, as well as retail stores.

TeamViewer Frontline also allows the workforce to have hands-free working activities and better ergonomics. Thanks to its advanced features, it can reduce errors in production.

Aside from this, the new AR platform can also increase the overall ROI and reduce consumer complaints at the same time.

Companies and agencies that will use this augmented reality service can take advantage of its IoT sensor integration, PDF file document viewer, video call, speech-to-text, and other features.

TeamViewer Frontline's Other Details

TeamViewer Frontline's official website explained that the new AR platform could lead to cost savings.

"TeamViewer Frontline sets out to revolutionize the daily work of the deskless workforce in the same way Microsoft Office has done for office workers," said TeamViewer.

One of the great features of TeamViewer Frontline is its independence when it comes to software and hardware. This means that it no longer needs external resources to do its job.

Aside from this, here are other advantages of this new AR platform:

Companies can easily transfer requisites from one site to the next.

Create and edit your AR workflow applications instantly whenever you want.

Easy to use with no programming know-how required.

Forward task changes immediately to your frontline workforce.

Protect and control the intellectual property rights of your workflow apps.

For more news updates about TeamViewer Frontline and other augmented reality innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: CES 2022: 5 New Nokia Phones Are Coming Soon And They Won't Cost More Than $250

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.