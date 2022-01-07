After initially announcing that Dropbox had no plans on supporting the Apple M1 chips, the company has decided to change its mind. Dropbox has finally started testing out a Mac version of its app.

Dropbox Testing Out Apple M1 Chip Version

According to the story by CultofMac, Dropbox has started testing its very own brand new Mac app capable of running natively on Apple's recent silicon chipsets. With that, this move comes after the company originally stated that it had no plans to support the M1 chips.

When the company announced that it had no plans to support the Apple M1 chips, they were met with quite a lot of backlash from irritated users. The new app is available to just a small number of people as of the moment, but Dropbox is still reportedly planning to offer a beta for all Mac users by the end of the month.

Reason as to Why Users Were Upset

Those relying on Dropbox to store their data in the cloud are usually paying a monthly subscription fee to get additional storage. As per CultofMac, it is understandable why users were upset with the company when they announced that they would shun the new Macs that were equipped with custom Apple chips.

As of the moment, it seems like there could have been some miscommunication between the company's developers and those who told forum users that Apple silicon support wasn't really part of Dropbox's plans. With that, a new app is expected to be coming but slowly.

Dropbox Testing Native Apple Silicon Support

Just a year after the initial Apple M1 chip debuted, Dropbox confirmed to MacRumors that a brand new Mac app capable of running natively on Apple silicon is finally being tested out. With that, users should be able to try the app for themselves very soon.

The report read that Dropbox has started testing native Apple silicon support and a small batch of its own Mac user base. It is planning to offer all of the users running the beta of its Mac app native Apple silicon support come the end of January.

Dropbox App on Apple M1 Chips

Although, as of the moment, that is all of the information available, it is still reasonable to expect that a native Dropbox app could be significantly snappier on the Apple M1 chips compared to those that were originally built for Intel processors and needs translation on new macs.

As per the publication, the new app should be better and more efficient, meaning less significant impact on the unit's battery life should they be running Dropbox on a MacBook.

