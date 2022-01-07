Cision PR Newswire has listed its exhibitors for CES 2022, one of the most influential tech events in the world. It will take place from Jan. 5 to Jan.7 in Las Vegas and digitally.

CES 2022 Press Kits on the Official Exhibitor Media Center

Aetrex

Booth #54559 with press kit: ces.vporoom.com/Aetrex at Cison PR Newswire.

Aetrex Worldwide is widely recognized as the global leader in foot scanning technology and orthotics. Aetrex develops state-of-the-art foot scanning devices designed to measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points accurately.

Albert 2, the latest foot scanner from Aetrex Technology, combines all the features a retailer could possibly need in one compact device.

Albert 2 offers a simple, quick scanning process that enables retailers to access unmatched data and add-on sales opportunities while giving the customer a safe, socially distanced, unique in-store experience. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide and performed over 40 million scans.

AirGo.Ai

Booth #61311 with press kit: ces.vporoom.com/AirGO.ai

The founders at AirGo.Ai have lived and worked around the world and understand that all roads are not equal. Winding roads, visibility, and weather conditions are as different as the drivers. They all deserve to be kept safe, no matter where and no matter the conditions.

The company's goal is to protect drivers of all ages by leveraging recent advancements in IOT hardware and machine learning to bring the critical safety system of new vehicles to every vehicle. First, the headrest became the standard of auto safety, then the seatbelt; now, there is AirGo.AI.

Allterco Robotics

Booth #52239 with press kit: ces.vporoom.com/Allterco

Allterco Robotics is an innovative technology company with a market presence in over 100 countries. With quarters in Bulgaria, the United States, and Germany, we are constantly growing thanks to a dedicated team devoted to producing the competitive and easy-to-use smart home devices Shelly.

Shelly provides flexible home automation solutions, entirely adjustable to customers' needs. All Shelly devices can work independently or as part of other home automation platforms, providing modular, step-by-step automation based on customers' preferences.

Their mission to achieve the best value for money has created high-quality products with professional support and a full device warranty.

Ambient Weather

Booth #51458 with press kit: ces.vporoom.com/AmbientWeather

Ambient Weather has been a market leader in weather stations, environmental monitoring instruments and intuitive web-based dashboards for viewing and sharing weather data for over two decades. Their personal weather dashboard at AmbientWeather.net is the most versatile and intuitive in the industry.

Asensing Technology

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/AsensingAsensing Technology is engaged in designing and developing safe, efficient, and high-precision positioning solutions for autonomous driving.

Reliable, exceptional, and specialized, Asensing Technology's system is designed for both advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

Baracoda Daily Healthtech

Booth #8419 LVCC with press kit: ces.vporoom.com/Baracoda

Baracoda Daily Healthtech, established on three continents, is a company that helps people easily track their self-care by infusing connected tech into the everyday routine - leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamification, and more.

An incubator, accelerator, and manufacturer, Baracoda's strategic vision makes health data available to individuals and medical providers (with user opt-in) to encourage healthy habits and improved holistic health.

Baracoda launches products and scales businesses alongside global market leaders, relying on a unique B2B2C speed-to-market approach. Baracoda's CES-awarded innovation model is driven by quantitative indexes, developed in-house to promote wellness.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.