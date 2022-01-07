CES 2022: The Artificial Intelligence Today! Here's What You Need to Know About AIs

Artificial intelligence is one of the most advanced technologies that improved how the existing machines make people's lives easier.

If people have brains, AI serves as the central brain of robots and other machinery. Now, CES 2022 invited some experts in the technology sector to talk about the current rules, achievements, and expectations in artificial intelligence innovations.

In the latest CES 2022 "Artificial Intelligence: Expectations, Rules, and Achievements" episode, Teresa Tung (Leadership/Spokesperson of Accenture), Peter Brown (Technology Policy European Parliament Liaison Office's Counselor and Senior Adviser, Austin Carson (Seed AI's Founder and President), and Doug Johnson (Technology PolicyConsumer Technology Association's Vice President) shared their knowledge in AI.

CES 2022: 'Artificial Intelligence: Expectations, Rules, and Achievements'

During their talk, the speakers tackled the current rules of AI. As of the moment, various manufacturers could create artificial intelligence models that are quite close to humans or "human-like."

However, the speakers explained that there's no chance AI can replace humans. They added that they would only work based on their programming. Once they bypass the implemented limitations, they will automatically shut off.

On the other hand, the European Union (EU) AI regulations were also included in the discussion, saying that the European Commission's implemented rules are essential for keeping people's privacy when AI is used.

Aside from this, they also explained that the current connection of the United States and EU in artificial intelligence development will still grow. However, it will take a very long time, especially since AI is a sensitive technology.

AI Helps Create Smart Technologies

According to Venture Beat's latest report, AIs are currently being used to create smart technologies.

These include data integration in vehicles, retail delivery robots, autonomous features, and many more.

With all the good things that AIs brought to consumers, artificial intelligence is expected to make a huge impact in the upcoming technologies this 2022.

