The CES 2022 Innovation Award went to the advanced Gallium AR glasses developed by Kura Technologies, a San Francisco-based tech firm that focuses on augmented reality products.

Because of this, experts now believe that Kura Gallium is setting the industry standard as the best performing AR wearable device. Right now, many manufacturers are jumping into the rising AR and VR markets.

Recently, TCL, a smart TV developer, is joining other companies, such as Oppo, Snap, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta, to explore the virtual reality world, as reported by CNET.

This just shows that the AR and VR markets are still growing as more products arrive.

CES 2022 Innovation Award Goes to Kura Gallium

According to CES Exhibitor Media Center, Kura Gallium is more advanced compared to the existing AR headsets.

It can outperform the current augmented reality glasses when it comes to brightness, resolution, transparency, the field of view, depth of field, as well as form factor.



One of the interesting things about Gallium is that it is the first AR device to have a full-frame field of view of 150 degrees.

On the other hand, it can also blend the displayed image to the consumers' surroundings more efficiently, thanks to its 95% transparency feature.

Meanwhile, Kura Technologies' advanced AR gadget also offers some breakthrough techs. These include the following:

Customized MicroLED display-driver ASICs.

Customized pinhole waveguide.

Miniature customized full-color MicroLED display, which is based on customized full-color silicon.

Kura Gallium is Now In-Demand

Kura Technologies is currently trying to meet the high consumer demand for its latest Gallium AR glasses. Since many people across the globe are interested in having their own Kura Gallium, the tech firm decided to implement a small deposit fee.

"Due to the extremely high demand for Kura Gallium, we are asking customers to put down a small deposit of $111/per headset to reserve their spot in initial batch of units," said Kura Technologies.

"This will help us better understand how many units we'll need in the first batch, and will lock in your reservation for one of our first units," added the AR gadget developer.

Kura Technologies added the deposit fee would be included in the total payment for the Gallium AR glasses.

For more news updates about Kura Technologies and other AR glasses developers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

