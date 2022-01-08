(Photo : GettlyImages/ Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON) ces

Piana Technology, the 439-year-old textile company, known for innovation within the fiber and nonwoven textiles markets, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

The Innovation Award honors the outstanding design and engineering of E/SMARTTM - a high-performance nonwoven fiber technology that surpasses the qualities of polyurethane foam while reducing its negative impacts.

Piana will debut this technology at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, its first year in attendance, through their virtual activation experience.

Piana Technology at CES 2022

E/SMARTTM offers uncommon integration of digital wellness and product sustainability. Its recyclable and nontoxic fibers are vertically-lapped to provide even pressure point distribution, unprecedented airflow, and antiviral capabilities that outperform conventional materials.

It boasts superior compressional and thermal resistance for extensive applications even at its reduced weight.

Flexible integrated pressure sensors within E/SMARTTM can enable healthy posture and sleep quality through the personalization of the products. We are developing this technology to act as a diagnostic tool in hospital settings.

It can adapt to wide consumer requests for a user-friendly experience with digitally-printed molecules. At its end of life, it can be 100% reclaimed and molded for endless customer possibilities.

The E/SMART Innovation

Replacing the 1.3 million metric tons of annually landfilled PU foam with E/SMARTTM would eliminate over 4 million metric tons of CO2 each year, reducing the impact on quality of life, health, and productivity and slowing the environmental decline. CEO Andrea Piana sees E/SMARTTM as an opportunity to change the way we approach sustainability.

"The modern world is reliant on materials of the past. If we want to maximize our human potential, we must develop new technologies that adapt alongside us," said Andrea Piana.

" With E/SMARTTM, we've built a tech platform for the circular economy with renewable materials that can be upgraded as technology improves-without waste-for endless applications. Along the way, we can make foam obsolete."

Piana Technology began in 1582 in Biella, Italy. In 1995, Andrea Piana became CEO, ushering in an eco-friendly era for the company and opening their first U.S. factory in Cartersville, Georgia, before developing SaveDrop Technology and expanding into nonwovens.

Today, Piana's innovative technologies are used in B2B settings to power Fortune 500 companies in product categories, including sleep, furniture, transportation, lifestyle, medical, and in-flight.

The recognition of E/SMARTTM's capabilities as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree comes as Piana Technology prepares to launch direct-to-consumer products. E/SMARTTM's moldability, recyclability, and adaptability tied with intuitive molecular technology will lead us one step closer to a user-driven circular economy.

As the market searches for zero waste solutions away from traditional habits, Piana Technology will lead us into the future.

About Piana Technology

The Piana family's roots began in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy, before evolving to develop novel solutions in its industry, starting with traditional textile dyeing in 1950 and opening their first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia, in 1995.

Today, Piana Technology is a multinational company tackling common problems with uncommon solutions with nonwovens, digital printing, and fiber treatments.

Piana makes the hidden technology behind many everyday consumer products from automotive to home furnishings-replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.