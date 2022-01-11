Today's update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Netmarble's cinematic adventure role-playing game (RPG), introduces the 2022 New Year Festival. Starting from December 28, players who log-in for ten days total will receive 300 free diamonds while those who log-in from January 7 onwards can receive up to 42 diamonds across 14 consecutive days. Check out the new event trailer HERE.

READ ALSO: Pokemon Unite Invades MOBA World: How to Play and Why Pokemon Sleep and Sinnoh are Trending

The festival introduces The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross' first dark attribute festival hero - [Holy Warrior] Traitor Meliodas. This new version of Meliodas increases damage to all other attributes by 10%, while increasing ally damage against enemies with weaker attributes. Traitor Meliodas, along with [Holy Warrior] Goddess Elizabeth, [Restored Emotions] Hijack Gowther, [Advent of Flash] Covenant of Light Ludociel, and [Napping Reaper] Dual Swordsman Cusack can be collected from the 2022 New Year Festival Draw Pick-Up. Other SSR Heroes collected from the pick-up will start out at Level 80 and Awakening Level 6.

Other New Year Festival content for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross include:

● Lucky Raffle Drum event -Various rewards, including up to 1,000 diamonds, are available to collect. Players can acquire tickets by logging into the game, by clearing a Main Stage or Fort Solgres stage, by sharing the event page on social media.

● Fortune Teller event - Players can check their fortune once a day and get rewards when they log in. Items like diamonds and super awakening tokens can be earned by finishing the event.

● Aboru Boss battle - By defeating the limited-time boss, players can use the points earned to obtain rewards, such as New Year's Special Artifact Card Packs.

● Goodbye 2021 Bingo event - By completing the bingo board, players can earn the seasonal hero [New Myth] Guardian Jericho.

● Other in-game enhancements, including a Free Main Quest Continue Chance (allowing players to continue once for free in Main Quests), 50% Stamina Consumption for Main Quests and Free Stages, and doubled player rank experience.

● From 1/6 - 1/24, costumes can be purchased from the store at a discounted price.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross translates the storytelling and adventures of [The Seven Deadly Sins] into a highly engaging and entertaining mobile gaming experience. The game features stunning, high-resolution 3D graphics, more than 100 dramatic cutscenes, and is brought to life with the cast of the original Japanese voice actors reprising their characters.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit the game's official website and Facebook.

Based on the manga "Nanatsu no Taizai" by Nakaba Suzuki originally serialized in the weekly SHONEN MAGAZINE published by Kodansha Ltd.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved. ©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods Production Committee,TX.



©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED ARTICLE: 5 Exciting PC Games Where You Play the Hero

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.