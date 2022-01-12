Nuro just wrapped up its lineup for autonomous commercial solutions, with another auto-delivery bot set to hit the market for the masses to use.

Nuro's New Autonomous Delivery Bot

Nuro was once a startup company founded by former Google engineers Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu and had raised more than $2.13 billion since June 2016.

Nuro rolled out its third-generation electric autonomous delivery vehicle produced in partnership with BYD North America as part of its commercial operations.

Moreover, it was strategic for Nuro to introduce this new autonomous delivery strategy, dropping the alphabetic nomenclature, designed to transport packages, not people.

Introducing the robot to the masses, the name "Nuro" is meant to symbolize the company's top-of-the-line model and demonstrate where it lies within the company.

To be clear, the "Nuro" represents the top of the line illustrating the company's capacity to manufacture quality autonomous bots.

Furthermore, this new autonomous delivery bot is not meant for the sidewalk. This new generation and Nuro's previous iterations are meant to go on the road.

Everything We Know About the Autonomous Delivery Bot

Simply known as the "Nuro," the new delivery bot is an automotive production-grade vehicle.

Nuro has twice the cargo space of the previous model, customizable storage, and temperature-controlled compartments to keep packages warm or cool.

Thus, the autonomous delivery bot is designed and produced with the ability to handle all the rigors a delivery vehicle may encounter, such as bad weather, potholes, human abuse, and long drives.

Additionally, the Nuro delivery bot includes safety features, such as brakes that protect people who may encounter the vehicle, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Several types of sensors are available on the vehicle, including cameras, radar, lidar, and thermal cameras to obtain a 360-degree view with built-in redundancies if one fails.

But one notable feature of the vehicle that makes it ideal for roads is an airbag that may deploy if it collides with another object or person.

Nuro declined to provide specific figures on production capacity, but the company revealed that the facility produces and tests "tens of thousands" of delivery vehicles each year.

Plus, the company offered no exact timetable other than stating that its Nevada facilities will be fully operational in 2019. Construction began a year ago, November 2021.

As of now, Nuro has yet to confirm where they will deploy the autonomous delivery bot first. However, it confirmed that it has officially agreed to use the new Nuro bots with its existing partner Kroger.

In the meantime, Nuro isn't all set to release its car in mass quantities, but it's getting there.

Since its development in 2016, it has raised vast amounts of capital, tested its vehicle with high-profile partners, and grown to more than 1,200 employees already.

