Working for a job that needs your attention glued on the screen means occasionally having a lot on your plate, but a portable monitor makes multitasking easier. After all, having two screens is always better than one.

For that, what's the harm in investing in a portable monitor for your laptop or other devices? With Mobile Pixels' DUEX Plus, expect a lighter workload and a pleasant day at work.

What Is the Use of a Portable Monitor?

If you're not familiar with it yet, a portable monitor is another screen you can connect to your laptop, PC, and other devices. It's likely to benefit you to work remotely using two screens if you're accustomed to it at the office.

You'd be lost with just one screen if you are already used to it. But if you have other professions that require your attention on the screen, a portable monitor is also the answer.

But why should you use it?

For starters, having two monitors increases productivity. You can continuously work on the other and check emails simultaneously with no interruption at all.

It would also help you keep your focus since you can concentrate on specific tasks without breaking your concentration when something important pops up on the other screen.

More than that, dual monitors let you run a smooth collaboration with colleagues. In some cases, you can share ideas on one screen while working on the other.

Ultimately, owning a mobile monitor for laptops and other devices lets you hit two birds with one stone. Plus, you get to do the most in the least amount of time, making work more pleasant and surprisingly enjoyable.

Are Portable External Monitors Worth It?

On top of all its benefits, you don't need to break the bank with a portable monitor since it is relatively inexpensive compared to getting another laptop or PC for work.

Not just that, working with two screens makes multitasking effortless and online conferences painless. Definitely, external portable monitors are worth it.

To give you the best portable monitor for your laptop, PC, phones, and more, Mobile Pixels offers DUEX Plus.

Mobile Pixels' DUEX Plus

Mobile Pixels Inc provides secondary monitors that increase productivity and make working more efficient. The company combined the most advanced technology in the industry to create a lightweight, portable monitor that is easy to work with.

One of their best portable monitors is DUEX Plus.

With a 13.3" screen, 1080 FHD display, and a 16:9 aspect ratio, DUEX Plus is ideal for professionals and those who wish to multitask comfortably.

Designed with a durable PC ABS plastic and aluminum alloy, this sleek and lightweight, plug-and-play portable screen is perfect for presenting, teaching, and even gaming.

With a 0.5 kg (1.3lbs) weight and 0.25-inch thin sides, the portable monitor is easy to carry and use. It also comes with a hybrid signal, so only one USB cable, either through USB-C or USB-A, is required to connect with all laptops.

Features

Wide compatibility. With extended device compatibility, DUEX Plus is not limited to being in conjunction with your laptops, PCs, and selected Android devices for work purposes. You can also use it as a gaming monitor on a Nintendo Switch.

Eye-care mode. The eye-care mode adjusts the optimal color temperature and brightness to effectively reduce the amount of blue light emitted by your monitor. This feature protects your eyes and makes it easy and comfortable to stare at the screen for a long time.

Automatic rotation. With flexible mounting and an automatic orientation sensor, DUEX Plus seamlessly switches between the left and right side setups by sensing where the monitor is angled. It switches the monitor before attachment.

2 fully-functional USB-C ports. The portable monitor's two USB-C ports support video transmission and charging simultaneously. With the second USB-C port, DUEX Plus is not just a typical portable monitor for laptops. It can connect to Samsung DeX devices and Nintendo Switch at the same time, giving you a bigger screen whenever and wherever you want it.

Ergonomically designed. It allows you to attach into devices in 4 different display modes so that you can look comfortably at the portable monitor.

With a mobile monitor for your laptop and other devices you need at work, DUEX Plus sets the bar high for a secondary screen. In just one product, you can already do so much. Moreover, the features mentioned above come with benefits, too:

Pros

Protects your eye

Lightweight and thin

Easy to carry and use

Lets you work comfortably

Increases your work productivity

Offers 1080 full high definition display

Can simultaneously charge and transmit videos

Compatible with several devices and can be used for several occasions

Cons

Not a portable 4k monitor, but it offers lots of features to outshine this display

The portable monitor does not support HDMI, but two USB-C ports are everything you need and more

Best Portable Monitor for Laptop

Portable monitor DUEX Plus improves your performance, productivity, and efficiency. Because of its lightweight and detachable design, it doesn't take up much space and a separate storage system is no longer necessary.

Furthermore, Mobile Pixels ensures that the portable monitor is not just for laptops but also for everything at home that needs a secondary screen. In other words, if you're not going to use it for work purposes, it serves a multitude of functions, too.

Besides being durable for long-term usage, the portable monitor is also budget-friendly. Shop for Mobile Pixels' DUEX Plus now and enjoy a 10% discount on every product. Just use the code TECH for every purchase.

