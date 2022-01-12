Nigeria Twitter Ban Lifted After Seven Months | Here's What Happened

Nigeria officially lifted the ban hammer on Twitter from midnight (23:00 GMT), according to an announcement from a government official on Wednesday, Jan. 12. This would allow the citizens to access the once-suspended social media platform in mid-week.

According to reports, Twitter has complied with all the conditions that the Nigerian government set for the app site. In line with the agreement, the platform has addressed the tax-related issues and the unlawful publishing of information that are within the country's law.

Nigeria Lifts Suspension on Twitter

In an article written by Reuters, the Twitter ban started two days after the government noticed that President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet was immediately removed. The platform considered the post offensive since the leader was threatening that he would punish the citizens who were secessionists.

Following this decision from the officials, several telecommunication firms prevented the Nigerian users from accessing the platform.

In a statement from National Information Technology Development Agency director-general Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Buhari gave the green light to allow Twitter to be accessible once again.

He added that the social media giant has acknowledged the culture, history, and laws in the country where the legislation emerged.

The suspension will be lifted on Thursday midnight, Jan. 13.

Twitter to Develop Code of Conduct

In connection to this, Twitter will be cooperating with the Nigerian government to create a Code of Conduct that will be applied to "almost" all developed nations in the world.

"The new global reality is that digital platforms and their operators wield enormous influence over the fabric of our society, social interaction, and economic choices. These platforms can be used as either a tool or a weapon," the government announced in a report from CNN.

It added that the latest decision will "recalibrate" its relationship with the social media platform. The government expects that it would produce mutual benefits from both groups. This would mean that it won't be used for the self-interest of the firm.

Moreover, the decision to unban the app for the Nigerian citizens will open a "new chapter in global digital diplomacy," the government stated. To add, it anticipates that Twitter will "come back stronger" to bring more benefits to the citizens.

Twitter Bans its Former CEO

In 2016, former CEO Jack Dorsey found out that he was banned from his own social media site. He was shortly suspended on the platform before going live after 15 minutes.

Following this report, many people believed that the Twitter co-founder was removed from his post, or he left the company for good. However, others said that Dorsey's account could be hacked.

Per Dorsey with regards to the issue, the incident stemmed from an internal error. At that time, he did not mention if it was a glitch, a company issue, or another problem.

