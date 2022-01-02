Twitter decided to ban U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from its platform permanently because of spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

Fake news about the global pandemic is currently being fought by various social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other big names.

Preventing further spread of COVID-19 misinformation is essential, especially since the new Omicron variant is now infecting more people in different countries across the world.

Now, Twitter banned the official account of Greene after she spread misinformation about the ongoing pandemic for the fifth time, as reported by Engadget.

Twitter Vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene

According to The Verge's latest report, the U.S. representative violated Twitter's rules and regulations against COVID-19 misinformation.

However, the giant social media platform clarified that her personal account was removed from the online site. This means that she can still access her governmental account (@RepMTG).

Katie Rosborough, a Twitter spokesperson, explained that they banned the account of Taylor since her personal account was identified to have repeated violations.

"We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," explained the Rosborough.

Twitter's Actions Against COVID-19 Misinformation

Back in March 2021, the giant online platform released a 'five-strike system,' aiming to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

This effort specifically bans accounts sharing videos, images, texts, and other content that contain false details about the pandemic.

If your account receives five strikes, Twitter explained that you would be permanently banned. You can visit this link if you want to see more details about the social media platform's COVID-19 misinformation rules and regulations.

