SpaceX's Falcon 9 Cape Canaveral landing might create some sonic boom sounds as it travels faster than the speed of sound to the Space Force Station.

Before the landing of the first stage of the Falcon 9, SpaceX is launching the Transporter-3 Mission in Florida.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Cape Canaveral Landing

As per the news story by Florida Today, the space exploration firm of billionaire Elon Musk is launching its Transporter-3 mission, wherein the Falcon 9 rocket is landing in the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon rocket is landing 10 minutes after the lift-off of the booster, which, in turn, could produce a loud sonic boom as it rapidly goes to Landing Zone 1.

Florida Today added in the same report that sonic boom sounds are nothing new with Falcon landings. In fact, the loud window-rattling noise previously even reached as far as Tampa, Florida.

This time around, though, according to the report by CBS 12 News, officials are warning that residents of Florida could hear multiple sonic booms due to the landing of the Falcon 9 rocket.

The loud noise could likely reach various counties in Florida, such as Indian River, St. Lucie, Polk, Volusia, Brevard, Range, Osceola, Okeechobee Country, and Brevard.

Some experts have previously issued a warning that sonic booms are loud enough to shock those who will hear them. However, it is to note that it is relatively safe, and it could rarely leave any damage, to begin with.

SpaceX Transporter-3 Mission

According to the website of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-3 mission will be flying various commercial and government-owned nanosatellites and microsatellites.

The Falcon 9 is specifically bringing these small satellites to orbit, marking the third Transporter or rideshare mission of SpaceX.

As per the report by Teslarati, the Transporter-3 mission is the second orbital launch for 2022. It comes a week after the first Falcon 9 launch for the new year.

On top of that, the Transporter-3 also marks another first for the SpaceX Falcon 9. It is the first time that the rocket is doing another "land landing" after over six months.

Teslarati further said in the same report that SpaceX is planning to carry out a total of four rideshare launches for this year.

The first 2022 liftoff of the SpaceX rocket also launched in its facilities in Florida, wherein it housed 49 new Starlink internet satellites.

