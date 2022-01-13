Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008, today announced the appointment of David Sterling to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Sterling is a highly creative, process-oriented, impact-driven entertainment industry executive with 25+ years of success devising data-based content acquisition, production, and marketing strategies; inspiring talent and creative production teams; and maximizing ROI through digital innovations. On the content operations side, he has had verifiable success in developing and expanding innovative content products for live and on-demand streaming, cross-platform gaming (mobile, console, PC, streaming), VR, AR, podcasting, non-profit outreach, and diverse lifestyle genres. On the marketing side, Mr. Sterling has extensive leadership experience in the direct-to-consumer content development industry and understands content engagement beyond the numbers. He possesses an innate ability to drive content strategy utilizing search optimization, data analytics, and user engagement across multiple channels. Mr. Sterling's comprehensive approach has included building awareness, engagement, community, and audience advocacy using social media, live and on-demand, email, digital point of purchase, virtual goods, and in-person events.

"David is a well-known expert in social media strategy and community development, and we are thrilled to add someone of his caliber to our dedicated team," stated David Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Good Gaming. "One of the things we have learned through experience is that success in gaming is about more than just game development. NFTs and crypto gaming really bolt onto the larger idea of creating a lifestyle and community. This is the secret sauce that fosters highly engaged, die-hard brand loyalists, and David's tremendous success in building communities over the years should prove invaluable as we execute on our vision of revolutionizing the gaming industry with crypto and NFTs."

"I look forward to bringing my expertise to the team and working together to build on Good Gaming's impressive track record as we take the lead in the exciting new world of NFT gaming," added Sterling. "By interweaving a comprehensive and engaging community with our properties, we are building what feels like an exclusive club for our members. This lifestyle community model, which will include competitions, perks, merchandise, meetups, exclusive discord channels, and other attractive giveaways, should give us a strong competitive advantage as we pioneer this massive new frontier in gaming and beyond."

