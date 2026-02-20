OpenAI Smart Speaker Can Allow You to Buy Things Through Facial Recognition

OpenAI is quietly building what could become its first major consumer hardware breakthrough, and it's doing so alongside legendary former Jony Ive.

The collaboration is reportedly developing a new generation of AI-powered devices, with the first product expected to launch as early as February 2027: a next-level smart speaker designed to go far beyond today's voice assistants.

An AI Speaker That Understands You

Unlike existing smart speakers, this device aims to be deeply context-aware. According to The Information, the device will include an integrated camera, advanced contextual awareness, facial recognition capabilities similar to Face ID, and seamless AI-powered task delegation.

Internally, CEO Sam Altman has described the device as a "peaceful" and "active participant" in daily life.

Rather than simply responding to commands, the AI speaker is designed to observe patterns and proactively assist users. For example, it could suggest going to bed earlier before an important meeting or remind you to complete a task based on your routine.

Users may also be able to make purchases, ask complex questions, and delegate tasks through deep AI integration. You can imagine it helping you instantly purchase a product you want to order just by scanning your face.

A Screenless Smart Device?

Interestingly, the device may not include a screen at all.

While competitors have focused on smart displays, OpenAI's rumored approach leans toward minimalism, potentially creating a pocket-sized AI device that blends into daily life without demanding visual attention.

Altman reportedly called it "the coolest piece of technology the world will have ever seen," signaling ambitious expectations inside the company.

If true, this would mark a transition away from screen-dependent smart home interfaces toward ambient, AI-first environments.

A New Rivalry in the Smart Home Space

According to MacRumors, the move could put OpenAI on a direct collision course with Apple.

The iPhone maker is preparing its own AI-enhanced home hub featuring camera integration, smart home controls, and an upgraded version of Siri. The coming competition suggests that the next era of consumer tech may revolve around AI-first ecosystems rather than traditional hardware specs.

OpenAI's speaker is reportedly expected to be priced between $200 and $300, placing it within the premium smart home category. It's not cheap, but we will find out soon if its features are worth your money or if it's just hype.