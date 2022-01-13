3i Infotech Limited (BSE: 532628, NSE: 3IINFOTECH), a global Information Technology company committed to accelerating business transformation, is now providing cloud and managed services to Bamboo Rose, a US-based industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product, and Supply Chain Platform. As part of this multi-year contract, 3i Infotech will be the preferred infrastructure managed services provider (MSP) as well as Microsoft cloud service provider (CSP) for Bamboo Rose globally. Additionally, both companies are committed to working on a joint go-to-market in select geographies.

Bamboo Rose connects members of the retail business community to streamline product innovation, development, sourcing, and supply chain operations, helping clients bring great products to market faster and at higher margins. It serves 85+ major retailers and 400 brands connecting 50,000 suppliers and 150,000 user members globally.

Commenting on the new client win, Mr. Thompson Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech Limited said, "New 3i Infotech is a one stop technology orchestrator who plays the role of a cloud transformation specialist, managed services provider and cloud services provider taking end-to-end business KPI, partner of choice to scale and accelerate business of our next generation cloud native, digital first clients like Bamboo Rose."

Mr. Kamal Anand, CTO at Bamboo Rose said, "With 3i Infotech, we will achieve our goal of a centralized, rationalized and optimized cloud operations center with embedded industry best practices. The complete cloud infrastructure backend support provided by 3i Infotech helped us monitor the key activities and the managed services accelerated our business operations. We would like to thank the team for their continuous assistance."

