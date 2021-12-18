3i Infotech Limited (BSE: 532628, NSE: 3IINFOTECH), a global Information Technology company committed to accelerating business transformation, has announced its plans to ramp up hiring for its newly set up BPS division in HITEC City, Hyderabad. As part of a major recruitment drive, the company plans to hire over 500 employees in the span of the next two months, which will be facilitated through social, digital platforms via referral programs and other offline initiatives. The company is adopting a unique approach of 3i Infotech on wheels to attract the right talent. Building on its legacy offerings in this space, the company will be pivoting to a voice-based technology-led model to drive substantial cost savings by 20% for its customers.

In the first phase, 3i Infotech would hire local talent within Hyderabad to serve its regional and market-specific clientele and would later scale its' operations to include other geographies and markets. The entire portfolio of offerings under this division will encompass - Application, Automation & Analytics Services (AAA) to be offered either in-house or through engagement with leading partners in this space. It will cater to customers across various domains, including retail, eCommerce, telecom, BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, etc.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, "This marks a significant milestone in 3i Infotech's transformational journey. With the onslaught of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in organizations adopting automation & digitization. To navigate this change, 3i Infotech's BPS arm has come up with a unique technology-led solution that is poised to become a game changer and a disruptor in the outsourcing space, both domestic & international."

A first in India's outsourcing space, the company has introduced a series of unique differentiators under its BPS division that is set to create new benchmarks within the industry. The key features include - Smart Hire - Intelligent Recruitment Platform that identifies the right skill and the agent for the role; Automated Quality Monitoring that use 'Speech to Text' that does 100% audits of calls as against the traditional approach; AI ML powered Work Force Management platform to drive the overall KPI's; Virtual Coach which adopts the behavioural traits of agents and provides real time nudges for higher outcome and finally ADDIE based training framework that enables training 'on the go' with a globally accepted digital training platform that provides higher output.

Amitabh Vartak, Senior Vice President & Global Delivery Head, BPS, 3i Infotech said, "We want to offer our customers the very best, and this investment into our new facility in the tech hub of Hyderabad, will open up several avenues, and will create an ecosystem where talent, innovation and newer possibilities emerge. Our new hires would largely benefit from our work culture that reflects agility, passion, empathy, openness and inventiveness and where ideas are nurtured from inception to implementation."

