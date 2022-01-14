Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008, is pleased to announce it engaged RedChip Companies ("RedChip") to lead its investor relations efforts.

"We are excited to begin working with RedChip as we position the Company for accelerated growth in 2022," said David B. Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Good Gaming. "After comparing the alternatives, we selected RedChip to help increase our visibility amongst investors because they have an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We look forward to a beneficial relationship that broadens our shareholder base and effectively communicates our exciting story to the investment community."

"Building on their history of successfully navigating the ever-evolving gaming industry, Good Gaming is now pioneering the world of NFT and blockchain gaming," commented Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip. "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to introduce Good Gaming to our vast network of investors."

RedChip is the world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with New York and Pittsburgh affiliates, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and currently represents 70+ emerging growth companies.

RedChip's unique platform combines traditional investor relations services with multi-media marketing, including social media and email marketing, as well as a weekly TV show, the RedChip Money Report®, which airs on Bloomberg at 7 p.m. ET every Saturday. RedChip's traditional investor relations platform includes retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities, press release writing, strategic counsel, management of quarterly conference calls, scriptwriting, power-point presentation development, and more.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website: https://www.good-gaming.com

