With the race of alternative blockchains getting hotter and hotter, Solana is leading when it comes to the number of active developers over the past seven days. With that, SOL won by a landslide, with ADA (second place) only ranking in less than half in terms of active developer count.
Number of Solana Developers Dominate the Space
The number of active developers refers closely to the number of projects being worked on a specific blockchain. With many developers flocking to Solana, the number of active developers over the last seven days, as per data from Jan. 14, Friday, has shown leading interest in the blockchain compared to its competitors.
As per Coin98 Analytics on Twitter, 14 different blockchains were compared in terms of their active developer count. The least amount of developers on a blockchain was for FTW, with just five active developers in the span of a week.
Quite surprisingly, Ethereum, the blockchain with the largest market cap in the group, only ranked third with just 45 active developers throughout the week. To put into contrast, Ethereum has a market cap of $392 billion while Solana has a market cap of just $46.7 billion.
Here are the Top Blockchains in Terms of Active Developers:
Solana
- Cryptocurrency ticker: SOL
- Total market cap: 46.7 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 125 active developers
Cardano
- Cryptocurrency ticker: ADA
- Total market cap: 43.2 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 54 active developers
Ethereum
- Cryptocurrency ticker: ETH
- Total market cap: 392 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 45 active developers
Polkadot
- Cryptocurrency ticker: DOT
- Total market cap: 26.7 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 42 active developers
Cosmos
- Cryptocurrency ticker: ATOM
- Total market cap: 8.6 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 25 active developers
Near
- Cryptocurrency ticker: NEAR
- Total market cap: 11.5 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 24 active developers
Hedera
- Cryptocurrency ticker: HBAR
- Total market cap: 5.1 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 19 active developers
Elrond eCold
- Cryptocurrency ticker: EGLD
- Total market cap: 4 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 18 active developers
DFINITY
- Cryptocurrency ticker: ICP
- Total market cap: 6.4 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 16 active developers
Celo
- Cryptocurrency ticker: CELO/CGLD
- Total market cap: 1.9 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 14 active developers
Terra
- Cryptocurrency ticker: LUNA
- Total market cap: 28 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 10 active developers
Polygon
- Cryptocurrency ticker: MATIC
- Total market cap: 16.8 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 9 active developers
Avalanche
- Cryptocurrency ticker: AVAX
- Total market cap: 22.3 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 8 active developers
Fantom
- Cryptocurrency ticker: FTM
- Total market cap: 7.6 billion USD
- Average number of developers over the last seven days: 5 active developers
Read Also: Crypto Ads Hit New Record: Calls for Bans are Rising to Prevent Alluring People Into 'Risky Investments'
An article by CryptoNews confirmed the rise of Solana, NEAR, Polygon, and Matic when it came to active developers as the blockchains saw massive growth over 2021.
This article is owned by Tech Times
Written by Urian B.
Ranking of active developer counts on popular blockchains. pic.twitter.com/mBjfadU5kP— Coin98 Analytics (@Coin98Analytics) January 14, 2022