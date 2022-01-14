With the race of alternative blockchains getting hotter and hotter, Solana is leading when it comes to the number of active developers over the past seven days. With that, SOL won by a landslide, with ADA (second place) only ranking in less than half in terms of active developer count.

Number of Solana Developers Dominate the Space

The number of active developers refers closely to the number of projects being worked on a specific blockchain. With many developers flocking to Solana, the number of active developers over the last seven days, as per data from Jan. 14, Friday, has shown leading interest in the blockchain compared to its competitors.

As per Coin98 Analytics on Twitter, 14 different blockchains were compared in terms of their active developer count. The least amount of developers on a blockchain was for FTW, with just five active developers in the span of a week.

Quite surprisingly, Ethereum, the blockchain with the largest market cap in the group, only ranked third with just 45 active developers throughout the week. To put into contrast, Ethereum has a market cap of $392 billion while Solana has a market cap of just $46.7 billion.

Here are the Top Blockchains in Terms of Active Developers:

Solana

Cryptocurrency ticker: SOL

Total market cap: 46.7 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 125 active developers

Cardano

Cryptocurrency ticker: ADA

Total market cap: 43.2 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 54 active developers

Ethereum

Cryptocurrency ticker: ETH

Total market cap: 392 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 45 active developers

Polkadot

Cryptocurrency ticker: DOT

Total market cap: 26.7 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 42 active developers

Cosmos

Cryptocurrency ticker: ATOM

Total market cap: 8.6 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 25 active developers

Near

Cryptocurrency ticker: NEAR

Total market cap: 11.5 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 24 active developers

Hedera

Cryptocurrency ticker: HBAR

Total market cap: 5.1 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 19 active developers

Elrond eCold

Cryptocurrency ticker: EGLD

Total market cap: 4 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 18 active developers

DFINITY

Cryptocurrency ticker: ICP

Total market cap: 6.4 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 16 active developers

Celo

Cryptocurrency ticker: CELO/CGLD

Total market cap: 1.9 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 14 active developers

Terra

Cryptocurrency ticker: LUNA

Total market cap: 28 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 10 active developers

Polygon

Cryptocurrency ticker: MATIC

Total market cap: 16.8 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 9 active developers

Avalanche

Cryptocurrency ticker: AVAX

Total market cap: 22.3 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 8 active developers

Fantom

Cryptocurrency ticker: FTM

Total market cap: 7.6 billion USD

Average number of developers over the last seven days: 5 active developers

An article by CryptoNews confirmed the rise of Solana, NEAR, Polygon, and Matic when it came to active developers as the blockchains saw massive growth over 2021.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

Ranking of active developer counts on popular blockchains. pic.twitter.com/mBjfadU5kP — Coin98 Analytics (@Coin98Analytics) January 14, 2022

