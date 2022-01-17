Imagine an AirBus A321-200 equipped with futuristic defense technology. That can be a possibility now as future FedEX cargo planes could come equipped with anti-missile laser systems.

Future FedEx Fleets Could be Equipped with Anti-Missile Laser Systems

According to the story by SlashGear, assuming the company will get permission from the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA, some future FedEx cargo plans may be equipped with anti-missile laser systems that are designed to help protect them from certain man-portable air defense systems or MANPADS.

The laser systems, should they ever be used, will work by disrupting a missile's ability to directly target the cargo jets.

To give context, different incidents have taken place over the course of the years, which involved missiles being launched at civilian aircrafts through MANPADS.

40 Civilian Aircrafts Hit by MANPADS Missiles Since the 1970s

As of press time, this remains a threat to a number of flights as seen on State.gov, which details over 40 civilian aircrafts that have been hit by MANPADS missiles ever since the 1970s. These events, some of which have actually resulted in the loss of life, are usually due to misidentification but with the intent behind the action not even bearing on its consequences.

According to State.gov, MANPADS consist of a missile packaged in a tube, a launching mechanism, and a battery.

Laser Anti-Missile Systems Used to Disrupt Missile's Target

Laser anti-missile systems usually help protect against threats and work by disrupting a certain missile's ability to target a plane. These laser systems pose a potential threat of their own particularly towards other aircraft and people on the ground.

Among other things, the lasers can potentially cause eye damage and skin burns. FedEx has actually requested to install anti-missile laser systems on the company's Airbus A321-200 aircraft.

FedEx Asked for Permission to Add Defense Systems to Its Cargo Planes

As stated in its request, the company notes that steps will be taken in order to address the safety issues that have been presented by this particular type of defense technology. FedEx initially sought permission to add the defense system to its cargo planes back in October 2019.

The request can be seen in detail in a document that was published on the official Federal Register. It should be noted that FedEx is operating hundreds of cargo planes but the Airbus A321-200 is notbeing used in part of its fleet, according to NBC.

Read Also: 5,000 BrightDrop Electric Vans by GM Ordered by Walmart as FedEx Adds 1,500 Vans to Current Order

FAA Approval Needed for FedEx to Add Defense Systems

The official document published in the Federal Register notes that the application is only capable of covering particular airplane models and not the much wider FedEx fleet. Whether the company ultimately equips its future aircraft with anti-missile laser systems is entirely dependent on whether or not it is capable of getting FAA approval.

As of the moment, FedEx has not given a comment when requested for one by SlashGear.

