Solana crypto gained probably its biggest fan in boxing legend Mike Tyson, who has professed his all-out support for the digital currency.

According to a report by Bitcoin.com, the former heavyweight world champion known as "Iron Mike" asked his considerable Twitter following about their thoughts on how high Solana (SOL) will go.

Before this question, Tyson noticeably asked his followers to pick between Solana and Ethereum:

Solana or Ethereum? — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 9, 2021

He was also reportedly curious about Bitcoin last year, once again asking his fans which they'd prefer between BTC or ETH.

After that question, the boxing legend is now one of the multiple celebrities who are investing in cryptocurrency-and most notably, NFTs.

Tyson famously posted an NFT he bought from the Catalina Whale Mixer collection recently. It features the image of a shark stylized to look like Tyson himself (complete with his iconic face tattoo.

The whale image itself is built on the Solana blockchain, further cementing his "all-in" support for the currency:

All in on Solana… Just copped a Catalina Whale... pow pow! pic.twitter.com/97voS15B8y — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 12, 2022

Iron Mike was also involved with an NFT project that tackled mental health. According to BoardRoom, the project was a collaboration with TheDreamChain, a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain.

Solana, despite not being as famous as Bitcoin or Ethereum, is actually among the largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market cap. As of this writing, SOL has a market cap of over $45 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The price of each coin stands at around $140, with highs of as much as $150.

There are roughly 314 million SOL coins in circulation as of the moment. Its overall value famously rose a massive 4,495% during the past year, which made it the brief talk of the town last year.

Is Iron Mike Being Smart About Solana Crypto?

With how the cryptocurrency has been performing lately, maybe he is.

Aside from the massive price increase, SOL is also gaining traction as a popular alternative to Ethereum (ETH), according to Fool.com. ETH is the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of overall value, but its network has been quite congested recently. Furthermore, ETH transaction fees have climbed up in recent times.

Another big advantage that SOL's proponents mention is its speed. It is considered as the fastest one of its kind; allegedly able to process roughly 50,000 TPS (transactions per second). In comparison, ETH processes can only manage 15 to 45 TPS.

Celebrities And Cryptocurrencies

Tyson joins a veritable list of A-list celebrities that has expressed a considerable interest in cryptocurrency and NFTs. The list includes Snoop Dogg, Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian, who were included in a list by CoinTelegraph.

These names were among the most vocal about digital currencies in recent times, though some of them met a bit of controversy: specifically Kardashian, who was sued along with several others in a so-called "crypto pump and dump" case involving EthereumMax, reports the BBC.

