Justin Kan's new Fractal NFT gaming market debuts a few days after the massive scam that took place on its official crypto platform.

"Fractal is a marketplace for gamers made by gamers. We believe it can help bring new audiences to discover NFTs and the possibilities offered by our open gaming Metaverse," said The Sandbox's co-founder, Sebastien Borget.

Meanwhile, the Twitch co-founder also shared why they released the new NFT gaming market. Justin Kan said that they want to develop an ideal virtual place for selling gaming NFTs.

Thanks to the efforts of Kan and his team, blockchain gaming fans can now expect more non-fungible tokens from various blockchain gaming companies, such as Photon Finish, Panzerdogs, Mini Royale, Genopets, Caveworld, and more.

Justin Kan's Fractal NFT Gaming Market

According to VentureBeat's latest report, the new Fractal NFT gaming marketplace already went live on the Solana blockchain. Thanks to this, players can now start trading in-game assets.

They can do this by using crypto wallet services, such as Phantom. Gamers included in the first 100,000 members will also get some freebies, such as unique Fractal NFTs.

Justin explained that these blockchain-based digital artworks will allow them to access future benefits within the new gaming marketplace.

As of the moment, Fractal is considered to be the first company to focus on selling NFTs that have in-game value. The arrival of the Fractal NFT gaming market is expected to encourage other firms to release similar platforms.

Fractal's Recent Massive Crypto Scam

Recently, TechCrunch reported that Fractal's official NFT platform was attacked by a massive scam, which stole around $150,000 user funds.

The cybercriminals behind the previous security breach were able to access the company's Discord. Security experts explained that they used the Discord bot to send malicious links to Fractal's consumers, asking them to mint 3,333 NFTs for one Solana coin.

As of the moment, it is still unclear if the new NFT marketplace of Fractal is completely safe to use. But, since hackers are changing their focus on cryptocurrencies, there's a chance that it would also attract other online attackers.

In other news, Element BSC's GameFi Launchpad already went live. Meanwhile, MODA DAO and Filecoin collaborated to bring 2,000 years' worth of blockchain music streaming.

For more news updates about NFTs and other crypto topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

