There has been a number of great performing DEXs based on price performance. Ten of these have been ranked with DODO fetching 110% and coming in at last place, while PancakeSwap got first place with a whopping 1,517%.

Top DEX Performance in 2021

As seen in a tweet by Ben GCrypto posted on his Twitter, the top ten decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that performed well during 2021 all took home over 110%.

The highest DEX based on market cap was still PancakeSwap at $2.9 billion. Surprisingly, in third place, IDEX took home 470% with a massive $124 million in market cap.

According to the tweet, a number of the DEX tokens have been able to achieve great results as the growing trend is continuing. Out of the ten that were ranked, six of these DEXs were able to take home over 200% with Gnosis at 6th place taking home a decent 241%.

This means that in the best case scenario, if an investor puts in $100 in PancakeSwap, their initial investment would then become over $1.5K. In the worst case scenario, their investment would still double with DODO.

Here are the Top 10 Highest Profitable DEX in 2021:

PancakeSwap

Cryptocurrency ticker: CAKE

Year to date performance: positive 1,517 percent

Total market cap: 2.9 billion USD

Deus Finance

Cryptocurrency ticker: DEUS

Year to date performance: positive 640 percent

Total market cap: N/A

IDEX

Cryptocurrency ticker: IDEX

Year to date performance: positive 470 percent

Total market cap: 124 million USD

VITE

Cryptocurrency ticker: VITE

Year to date performance: positive 332 percent

Total market cap: 48 million USD

UniLayer

Cryptocurrency ticker: LAYER

Year to date performance: positive 270 percent

Total market cap: 6.4 million USD

Gnosis

Cryptocurrency ticker: GNO

Year to date performance: positive 241 percent

Total market cap: 702 million USD

Thorchain

Cryptocurrency ticker: RUNE

Year to date performance: positive 199 percent

Total market cap: 1.7 billion USD

Curve

Cryptocurrency ticker: CRV

Year to date performance: positive 194 percent

Total market cap: 1.9 billion USD

Loopring

Cryptocurrency ticker: LRC

Year to date performance: positive 179 percent

Total market cap: 1.5 billion USD

DODO

Cryptocurrency ticker: DODO

Year to date performance: positive 110 percent

Total market cap: 208 million USD

Luckily, for investors in the top ten DEX in 2021, the price appreciation has been rather massive.

The same, however, may not be said with the current year as the crypto market has shifted quite a bit from DEX and DeFi platforms to the Metaverse and Web3 tokens, as seen on CoinMarketCap.

Web3 Tokens Now Hot

As for the majority of CoinMarketCap web3 tokens, positive gains can be seen throughout the last seven days. As a matter of fact, DOT is currently in the lead among web3 tokens thanks to its positive 8.96% gain over the last seven days.

As of writing, however, all web3 tokens were red during the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, however, the coins were all able to bring in positive returns aside from Chainlink or LINK, which took home a negative 13.73% over the last seven days.

