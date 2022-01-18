Arabian Camels, an NFT community revolutionizing the film industry, today announced the pre-sale of the Antara Movie NFT. Pre-sales will begin on January 14, 2022, with integration from the cryptocurrency exchange, MoonPay, enabling individuals to buy Ethereum from its official website, to enable NFT purchases.

The private pre-sale minting on January 14, 2022, will only be available to the inner circle of the Arabian Camel Club. Thereafter, whitelist spaces will start to become available to the public. To get access to the whitelist, aspiring NFT buyers can join the Arabian Camel Discord community to get access to the historic NFT drop. Following this historic minting, the Antara Movie NFT will be the first NFT that allows a buyer to digitally part-own the rights of a $50M Hollywood film. Furthermore, ownership rights will entitle holders to parts of the film's box office and streaming revenues. NFT holders can also get up to 80% yield on their NFTs from yield farming during film production, which is only possible due to an exclusive DeFi partnership between Arabian Camels and Swapp Protocol.

Arabian Camels are bending perceptions in terms of the brand strategy and how they offer exclusivity and value to their holders. Due to the symbology behind the Camels and the new era they represent, some Art Galleries around the world are expressing very strong interest in being able to also sell the Antara Movie NFTs as physical prints, with digital backing. This would enable large mantle piece canvases to be described as the first paintings in history to provide DeFi Yield functionality, and represent part IP ownership in a Blockbuster Hollywood Swords and Sandals Epic. The film "Antara" is set to make history as the first major film to be produced by an NFT, while Arabian Camels will be the first NFT community to produce and part-own the rights to a $50 million Hollywood production.

"The impact that Arabian Camels will have on Hollywood is immense. This is an exciting and revolutionary move that will inject a whole new lease of life into the movie business," said Josef Brandmaier, Producer.

"SC Films supports filmmakers making the artist journey to realize a film's full commercial potential. 'Antara' is the first Hollywood-budgeted film as an NFT. Antara is innovative and disruptive to the established order of financing which is controlled by a small oligopoly in Hollywood-the democratization and decentralization is long overdue," said Matthew Joynes, Producer.

The image for the Antara Movie NFT is an Arabian Camel 2.0 that includes a distinct Hollywood clapper at the top right corner of the image. For more information on how to own an Antara Movie NFT and join the Arabian Camels club, please visit www.ArabianCamels.io.

The movie is the long overdue true story, about one of the most revered Knights in all of Arabic history - Antara Ibn Shaddad. He was born as a black slave in the Ancient Arabian Desert, and eventually won his freedom. He then went on to become not only the most dignified knight, but one of the most sagacious and respected poets in all of Arabic history. The production of the movie was meticulously put together with the help of professors of Arabic Literature from Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, and the School of Oriental and African studies, meaning it's not another Marvel movie. The story of Antara is reminiscent of both Alexander the Great and Romeo and Juliet. His story has been told repeatedly for the past 1,500 years. Antara rose to stardom in the 6th century, not only due to his character and prowess on the battlefield but, also, due to his miraculous talent as a poet. His poetry was held in such high regard, that it was sewn in gold, and suspended on the Kaaba in Mecca before the days of Islam. . To this day, if one studies Arabic Literature in Oxford or Cambridge, the poetry of Antara is still studied and revered.

The film was originally set to be shot in Neom, Saudi Arabia; however, Abu Dhabi, as a modern tech hub, has also shown a keen interest in hosting the production of the film. Currently, the production team is assessing which Middle Eastern region is ideal for the film's crew and production.

Celebrity Endorsements Combined with a Grassroots Community Movement

Seeing the immense value in cryptocurrency and community-funded movies, celebrities across Hollywood are buying the Antara Movie NFT. Many producers, actors, actresses, and financiers are buying the Arabian Camel NFT and joining the 'Caravan'. Many people join the Arabian Camels community as it leads the way into the future of Hollywood.

Most recently, Larsa Pippen, TV personality and Brand Advisor for Swapp Protocol, has joined the Camel Club.

"As a female entrepreneur in tech and digital currency, I am totally inspired by the Antara Movie NFT concept, along with the 'Antara' storyline itself. The Arabian Camels have completely redefined the boundaries of what is possible with NFTs and DeFi," Pippen says."

Ayo and Teo, the famed duo of dancers and musicians, have also joined the Arabian Camels Club and collaborated with them to create an official Camel Song which is to be sold as an NFT. The famed artists appear in Fortnite and Just Dance, and have appeared in music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and Chris Brown's "Party". Their song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and has almost a Billion views on YouTube. The Camels plan on incorporating the famous and viral 'Globglogabgalab' sample music that was sampled in Kanye West's Remote Control song, on his Donda album. Donda initially scored the most first-day streams for an album in 2021 on both Apple Music and Spotify. The Globglogabgalab music has gone viral 3 times before. It is set to do so again, but this time with the Camels.

Before the public are allowed to mint the Antara Movie NFT, a private pre-sale minting for the Antara Movie NFT will take place on the 14th January. The minting session will only be available to the inner circle Arabian Camel Club before opening up whitelist spaces to the public. Antara Movie NFT holders will get part ownership of the IP rights of the $50 million Hollywood war epic, "Antara." The Antara Movie NFT seeks to grant buyers up to 50 percent of the intellectual property rights to "Antara" for 3 to 5 years.

The Antara Movie NFT is drawing wide interest from celebrities and NFT enthusiasts alike. Members from the Arabian Camel NFT community will share in the ownership of the film's intellectual property, get roles in the movie, credit as producers, and join the production team for exclusive gatherings on the set in the Arabian Desert with the cast and crew. The differentiation of this NFT project is its real-world utility, separating itself from the typical NFT projects of 2021, inflated by hype alone. The Arabian Camels are now becoming a powerful symbol of what is achievable when crypto communities join in numbers, united by a common vision.

The Arabian Camels envision merging movies and NFTs with DeFi, Gaming, and the Metaverse. The community believes it can extract future value from the booming transmedia space and simultaneously share those entertainment properties with the Arabian Camel community. Prospective film distributors would pay the owners of the Antara Movie NFT to distribute the movie in theaters and/or streaming channels, which is expected to the Arabian Camel community into millions of dollars in real-world value.

Entering the Metaverse in Collaboration with vEmpire

Arabian Camels has also collaborated with Dominic Ryder, CEO of vEmpire, whose token has recently rocketed 1500 percent and reached a market cap of $100 million. Dominic Ryder's protocol is in the process of designing and creating the Antara Play-To-Earn game, which has already gotten the attention of some prominent venture capital firms. The multiplayer raiding game is expected to plant the Arabian Camels brand and the Antara IP firmly into the metaverse and add another layer of value for Arabian Camels' holders. The game is set to bring fun and reliable income to thousands of players in developing countries and will run off a scholarship model. The Arabian Camels NFTs will be a commodity within the game. In conjunction, they will also be launching their very own gaming token, the in-game currency that is set to be listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Watch the promo video at www.arabiancamels.io

